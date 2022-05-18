U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,074.75
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,526.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.00
    -44.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.50
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.04
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.80
    -9.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2444
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1700
    -0.1880 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,924.79
    -480.74 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.60
    +429.92 (+177.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Bavarian Nordic to Manufacture First Freeze-dried Doses of Smallpox Vaccine upon Exercise of Contract Option by the U.S. Government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bavarian Nordic A/S
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BVNKF
  • BVNRY
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S

  • USD 119 million option exercised for the manufacturing of freeze-dried JYNNEOS® in 2023 and 2024

  • This represents the first set of options with a total value of USD 299 million to convert the existing bulk vaccine, previously purchased by BARDA, to approximately 13 million freeze-dried JYNNEOS doses

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 18, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised the first options under the contract to supply a freeze-dried version of JYNNEOS® smallpox vaccine, thus allowing for the first doses of this version to be manufactured and invoiced in 2023 and 2024.

The options have a value of USD 119 million and represent the first options exercised to convert bulk vaccine, which has already been manufactured and invoiced under previous contracts with BARDA, into freeze dried doses of JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine. Additional options on the contract valued at USD 180 million, if exercised support conversion of up to a total of approximately 13 million freeze dried doses of JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine that are expected to be manufactured in 2024 and 2025. The majority of the bulk vaccine for these doses has already been manufactured and invoiced.

The transfer of the freeze-drying process to our new fill and finish plant in Kvistgaard was initiated last year and following an FDA inspection in 2022 will lead to commercial manufacturing in 2023. A supplement to the existing liquid frozen JYNNEOS BLA will be made comprising the Phase 3 data, which has already been completed and reported, together with the manufacturing data to support the approval of the freeze-dried version of JYNNEOS in 2024. In parallel to these activities, we will, with the award of this first option, begin to manufacture and invoice freeze-dried JYNNEOS doses in 2023 and 2024.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “We are pleased to announce the exercise of the first options under our contract with the U.S. government to deliver a freeze-dried version of the smallpox vaccine with an improved shelf-life, which will be manufactured at our new fill and finish facility. This marks a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with the U.S. government to ensure availability of life-saving vaccines for the entire population.”

The contents of this announcement do not affect the Company’s expectations for the financial results for 2022.

This project has been supported in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201700019C.

About our smallpox vaccine contracts with the U.S. government
Since 2003, Bavarian Nordic has worked with the U.S. government on the development, manufacturing and supply of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine to ensure all populations can be protected from smallpox, including people with weakened immune systems who are at high risk of adverse reactions to traditional smallpox vaccines, which are based on replicating vaccinia virus strains. To date, the Company has supplied nearly 30 million doses of the liquid-frozen version to HHS, with the vast majority being delivered for emergency use before approval of the vaccine by the FDA in 2019.

Since 2009, BARDA has supported the development of a freeze-dried version of the vaccine with longer shelf-life to replace the stockpile and in 2017 awarded the Company a ten-year contract valued at USD 539 million for supply of freeze-dried vaccines. Part of this contract (USD 37 million) has funded the Phase 3 study. Also, under this contract Bavarian Nordic has produced bulk vaccine worth of USD 253 million which will add to the existing stock of bulk manufactured under previous orders, collectively resulting in approximately 13 million doses for future delivery. The majority of the contract (USD 299 million), however, will be realized upon supply of the freeze-dried doses, which will be manufactured at the Company’s the new fill-finish facility.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 17 / 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Shares Real-World Data Of ProAir Digihaler In Asthma Patients

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) announced new study findings based on newly established clinical thresholds on short-acting beta-agonist (SABA) use and real-world usage of ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate) inhalation powder. ProAir Digihaler is a breath-actuated, digital SABA inhaler with built-in flow sensors that detect, record, and store objective data. 89% (319/359) of patients met the consensus threshold of SABA reliever medication use, and 72% (260/359) met the threshold

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were up by 5.6% as of 3:24 p.m. ET Tuesday. The gain came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech to include booster doses for 5- through 11-year-olds.

  • Durham firm Chimerix sells smallpox drug in $337M deal, but stock slides 60%

    A Durham biopharmaceutical company is selling its lone FDA-approved product, a smallpox treatment. But investors don't appear too happy about the deal.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH IS ISSUED SECOND PATENT BY UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE AND REPORTS Q1 RESULTS

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has been issued a second patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds. The patent describes essential technology for transforming variable psychedelic raw materials into pharmaceutical-grade, standardized dr

  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose to Children 5 through 11 Years

    Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose to Children 5 through 11 YearsPR NewswireSILVER SPRING, Md., May 17, 2022SILVER SPRING, Md.

  • Gilead Sciences' Can Resume Injectable Lenacapavir Trial(s) For HIV Infection

    The FDA has lifted the clinical hold placed on Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate injectable lenacapavir for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis. The agency has removed the clinical hold after reviewing Gilead's comprehensive plan and corresponding data on the storage and compatibility of lenacapavir injection with an alternative vial made from aluminosilicate glass. Related: FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Gilead's Injectable Lenacapavir

  • Galera shares surge on news it will seek OK for lead drug candidate by year's end

    The experimental therapy is designed to treat a side effect of radiation therapy in cancer patients.

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical giant's new diabetes treatment, tirzepatide. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Eli Lilly's stock price was up more than 3%. A phase 3 clinical trial showed tirzepatide to reduce A1C -- a key measure of average blood sugar levels -- better than existing treatment options.

  • FDA Gives Green Signal To Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster For Kids 5-11 Years

    The FDA has authorized a booster shot of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Kids will be eligible for the booster at least five months after completing a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The move makes everyone in the U.S over the age of 5 eligible for a third shot or a booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to sign off on the shots before they can be administered. Also Rea

  • Travere Therapeutics Pops After Snagging Priority Review For A New Kidney Drug

    The FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' application for a kidney disease treatment on Monday, leading TVTX stock to surge higher.

  • Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

    Here's what to know if you're eligible for another coronavirus shot — and why you shouldn't wait for an updated vaccine.

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s

  • FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT

    They have cited data from a mid- to late-stage study showing a third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group. Just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A meeting of outside vaccine experts on an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been scheduled for Thursday, the report https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/us/politics/fda-pfizer-booster-children.html?searchResultPosition=1 said.

  • Is it now or never for a stock rally? Fund managers cash pile is the biggest since 2001, says Bank of America

    Fearing stagflation and higher interest rates, global money managers have been amassing cash at a level not seen in two decades. Entitled, “If they can’t rally now…” the survey revealed the highest levels of cash for those managers since the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. The survey showed investors are now expecting 7.9 Fed interest-rate hikes in this tightening cycle, from 7.4 in April.

  • Vodafone shares edge up after UAE stake buy provides support

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in Vodafone edged higher on Monday as a surprise $4.4 billion investment from the UAE-based telecoms company e& provided a much needed but possibly short-term boost to the British firm's CEO Nick Read. The company previously known as Etisalat said on Saturday it had become the largest shareholder in Vodafone with a 9.8% stake, attracted to its management, its efforts to unlock value and a diversified currency base. Analysts were divided however over the group's long-term plan, after activist investor Cevian and other long-standing shareholders called on Vodafone to simplify its portfolio, repair markets through consolidation and boost returns.

  • Ultimus Fund Solutions Could Get $2 Billion In a Sale

    The private equity firm GTCR acquired fund administrators Ultimus Fund Solutions and The Gemini Cos in February 2019.

  • Stagflation Risks Are Again Clouding a Global Market Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh signs that major economies are slowing even as prices shoot higher cast a shadow over a nascent risk rally in global markets, just hours into the start of the new trading week.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Resume Declines as Treasuries Catch Bids: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b