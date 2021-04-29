U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Bavarian Nordic Reports New Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Confirming Potential for Broad Protection against SARS-CoV2 Variants

Bavarian Nordic A/S
·4 min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 29, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today reported additional preclinical data for the capsid virus-like particle (cVLP) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, confirming its ability to induce neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Bavarian Nordic previously reported preclinical data, showing that two doses of non-adjuvanted ABNCoV2 led to >50-fold higher titers of neutralizing antibodies against the wild-type (Wuhan) virus when compared to titers measured in convalescent human samples, and this translated into protection from a challenge with wild-type virus. A neutralization test of samples from the study has now confirmed similarly high levels of neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 variants B.1.1.7 (British) and B.1.351 (South African). These are highly encouraging results as it has been reported that high levels of neutralizing antibodies are highly predictive of protection (Khoury et al. doi.org/10.1101/2021.03.09.21252641).

“We are pleased to confirm the strong antibody response against emerging and more concerning variants of SARS-CoV2 for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate,“ said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic. “No approved COVID-19 vaccine, including those based on mRNA technology, have shown the same levels of immunity against the main circulating strain (Wuhan) and the South African variant and if these results are confirmed in the on-going clinical study, then we might be looking at the first universal COVID-19 vaccine”.

Bavarian Nordic licensed ABNCoV2 from AdaptVac in 2020, and earlier this year, a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial was initiated at the Radhoud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, one of the members of the PREVENT-nCoV consortium which is funded by a Horizon 2020 EU grant. Bavarian Nordic has decided to further advance the development of ABNCoV2 by investing in a Phase 2 clinical trial and to scale up manufacturing in preparation for further clinical development towards licensure. Planned to start in the second quarter of 2021, the Phase 2 study will investigate the ability of ABNCoV2 to boost existing immunity through prior vaccination, to create a more durable immune response that could protect against the current circulating variants of COVID-19. In parallel the Company continues to seek funding to further progress the candidate through Phase 3 towards licensure.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA®, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine based on an in-licensed capsid virus-like particle technology. The vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, is currently being investigated in clinical trials. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 17 / 2021

Attachment


  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Chip Shortage Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In quick succession, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan for around five to six days next month; BMW AG flagged it will pause Mini car production at its Oxford, England, factory for three days; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the debilitating chip shortage, which it sees extending into next year.And now, the very companies that benefitted from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are starting to feel the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned that supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that revenue and profit at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones, will slide this quarter because of component shortages and weak demand for flagship models.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of carmakers idling factories. Consultant AlixPartners has said the chip shortage could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, deepening chip shortages threaten to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter -- aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery -- but a shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, John Lawler, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with reporters.Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Adds analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell: Financial system not threatened by 'frothy' asset valuations

    Fed Chairman Jay Powell said Wednesday that although some asset valuations appear “frothy,” he did not see any risks that may hurt the financial system.

  • Google owner sees record profits as lockdown boom continues

    Alphabet sees earnings soar as people stuck at home in the pandemic used more of its services.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Next Downside Target 89.655; Trend Turns Up Over 91.105

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 90.890.

  • Paying your taxes with a credit card: Is the convenience worth the cost?

    Rake in the points if you can but look out for processing fees and high interest rates.

  • Boeing posts another big loss; sees 'inflection point' as COVID-19 recovery takes shape

    The aerospace giant continued its slow recovery from the double-barreled blast of the COVID-19 pandemic and the idling of its flagship 737 MAX plane.

  • Gold Erases Drop as Powell Says ‘Not Time Yet’ For Tapering Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is “not time yet” to start conversations about slowing the pace of the central bank’s asset purchases.Bullion rose to a session high as falling bond yields increased demand for the precious metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The dollar also declined. Powell, speaking Wednesday after the Fed’s two-day meeting, also said that it’s likely to take some time for substantial progress to be achieved in the economy.Bullion has climbed from a nine-month low reached in March, posting three straight weekly gains as bond rates and the dollar waver. The Fed boosted its view of the economy and said the recent pickup in inflation is due to transitory factors. It left its key interest rate near zero and maintained a $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases.“In case there was any doubt, Powell articulated the equivalent of ‘READ MY LIPS, THERE’S NO TAPERING’ to silence the loose chatter that the Fed was going to ease off the gas,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email. “It remains to been seen if there is enough momentum to drive gold through the top of the current range, but a strong close today is giving bulls some needed relief.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold lost momentum the first three months of 2021 amid optimism on reopening economies and vaccine rollouts, which fueled advances in the dollar and bond yields and dented demand for bullion as a haven.Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,781.28 an pounce at 3:30 p.m. in New York, after declining as much as 0.8% earlier.The Fed said that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.” The statement also noted that sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic had “shown improvement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • Apple Q2 earnings crush analysts' estimates with iPhone, iPad, Mac sales

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Inks Deal With Bitmain for 112K Antminers

    The deal brings Core Scientific's ASIC fleet to just over 188,000.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade below all-time highs, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Global Energy Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast an economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.The kingdom is looking at the potential sale -- which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value -- as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “I cannot mention the name but it’s a huge company. This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30% of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan, South Korea and India were the next biggest importers.As well as China, Aramco is keen to make further inroads into India, the fastest growing market for oil consumption before the pandemic hit. But the company faces strong competition from other suppliers and Indian refiners are among the most price-sensitive in the world.The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy -- an initiative dubbed Vision 2030. That effort has faced hurdles in recent years, with investors spooked by the kingdom’s domestic political crackdown and the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.Although the Aramco IPO was the biggest share sale in history the majority of the cash was raised from local investors and rich Saudi families. Most foreign investors balked at the valuation and stayed away. The sale only earned a fraction of the $100 billion originally envisaged.Prince Mohammed said the government, which still controls more than 98% of Aramco’s stock, may sell more shares on the Saudi stock exchange, without giving a timeframe. The state-run company said in a statement that any decision to sell more shares is “a matter for the majority shareholder, who has said it will consider the possibility and timing according to market conditions.”Boost ProductionThe kingdom is increasingly looking at ways to get money from Aramco’s assets. The company announced this month that a U.S.-led consortium will invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. It is also considering a deal for gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.Aramco has separately started a strategic review of its upstream oil and gas assets that could see the firm opening them up to foreign investors.Saudi Arabia will likely need to increase crude production further to make up for demand that’s expected to keep rising over the next two decades, according to the crown prince. While consumers such as those in China and India use more, output from producers like the U.S. and Russia is set to drop over the next 10-20 years, leaving a supply gap for Saudi Arabia to fill, Prince Mohammed said.Even if more pessimistic forecasts predicting that demand will start falling by around 2030 come true, supply will drop even more rapidly, giving Saudi Arabia the opportunity to sell more crude, he said. Prince Mohammed didn’t say by how much the country planned to raise output.The government said last year it had instructed Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity to 13 million barrels a day, up from 12 million barrels currently. That plan is “progressing very well,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Naser said in March, without giving further details on timing. Saudi Arabia regularly pumps about 10 million barrels a day and has slowed production this year amid cuts by the OPEC+ group.Last year, the kingdom’s economy shrunk the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product in 2021, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s jobless rate will fall as the economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach around 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in September.Prince Mohammed also touched on the delicate ties with the U.S., where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to re-calibrate a relationship that was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy.‘Neighboring Country’“There will never be 100% agreement between two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added.Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying that Saudi Arabia was working to solve its differences with the Islamic Republic.“In the end, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to prosper but took issue with its nuclear program and support for regional militias.“We’re working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and we hope to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them,” he said.In the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:Some of the government’s shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIFThe PIF will not transfer any of its income to the treasury until 2030The decision to raise the value-added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with VAT target at 5% to 10%”The kingdom has no plans to introduce an income tax(Updates with Aramco comment in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • Bitcoin Is Facing a Make-or-Break Moment, Technicals Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is facing a make-or-break moment following a recent bout of selling, according to technical analysis.Though the cryptocurrency has rebounded above its average price over the past 100 days, it’s still trading below its 50-day moving average. Such a dynamic typically indicates an asset is nearing an inflection point.If Bitcoin can’t overtake its 50-day mean -- which currently sits at about $57,000 -- then it might be in for a period of volatility as the gap between the two trend lines converges. Technical indicators suggest breaking out might not be an easy feat -- Bitcoin failed to do so on several occasions last week.Trading in the world’s largest digital asset has been choppy in recent days after it hit a record high in mid-April above $64,000. It’s down more than 15% since then, though it rebounded earlier this week amid positive news, including comments from Tesla Inc.’s chief financial officer that reiterated the company’s commitment to the cryptocurrency.“The drastic -- relative to what we’ve seen of late -- pullback certainly was a point of eyebrows being raised, but at the end of the day, I think the fact that things were able to rebound and stabilize is a good thing,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “It shows real power to the token, the staying power to the asset class.”The coin fell 1.4% on Wednesday following an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will delay a decision on a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. It was at about $54,586 as of 9:43 a.m. in Hong Kong Thursday.Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, says that if the stock market continues its advance, he expected Bitcoin to follow.Despite its recent turbulence, Bitcoin is still up 511% over the past year. Inflation and central bank policies have been its biggest drivers during the past 12 months, according to Quant Insight, a London-based analytics research firm that studies the relationship between assets and macro factors.While some dispute the idea that Bitcoin can act as an inflation hedge, the argument has been a key tenet for its bullish thesis and rings true for a lot of crypto fans. Proponents have seized on the money-printing narrative to promote the notion that Bitcoin is a store of wealth, an explanation that’s gained traction in recent months with economists expecting price pressures to pick up.Read more: Don’t Count on Bitcoin to Be a Sure-Thing Inflation Hedge“No question about it -- what drives a big chunk of the interest in Bitcoin has been just the tremendous amount of money that has been printed and will be printed and really the fundamental thought that you cannot have that much money in the system and not have it be inflationary,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services.(Updates markets in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.