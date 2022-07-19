U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.00
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,097.00
    +50.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,917.50
    +10.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.40
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.16
    +0.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.13 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    +0.0090 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7210
    -0.4010 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,767.04
    -506.70 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.86
    +18.67 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.95
    -36.29 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Bavarian Nordic Secures Significant European Smallpox/Monkeypox Vaccine Order for 2023

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bavarian Nordic A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BVNKF
  • BVNRY
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S

  • Bavarian Nordic to supply an additional 1.5 million doses of IMVANEX® vaccine to an undisclosed European country

  • Deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2022, but with the vast majority of doses to be delivered in 2023

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 19, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that a non-disclosed country has ordered an additional 1.5 million doses of IMVANEX®, a non-replicating smallpox vaccine. While deliveries under this contract will start in 2022, the majority of the doses will be delivered during 2023 and as such this order has no impact on the financial guidance for this year.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “While governments and health authorities around the world are busy fighting the current monkeypox outbreak we applaud those governments thinking beyond the current situation and building stockpiles to secure future preparedness and we are proud to assist our customers in both efforts.”

With this order, together with previously announced orders from the US and Canada, Bavarian Nordic now has significant orders of smallpox/monkeypox vaccines, providing a robust basis for 2023.

About the smallpox/monkeypox vaccine
MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX® in Europe, JYNNEOS® in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE® in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. The vaccine was approved by the European Commission in 2013 for immunization against smallpox in adults aged 18 years and older and has subsequently gained regulatory approvals in Canada and the U.S. where the approval has been extended to include the monkeypox indication as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness. In recent years, smaller quantities of the vaccine have been supplied in response to sporadic cases of monkeypox. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic has worked with several governments to fulfil the immediate demand for the vaccine through a number of supply agreements and is working to secure manufacturing of vaccines to fulfil the demand in the medium- to long term.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved for protection against smallpox and monkeypox in Canada, and as a smallpox vaccine in Europe. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 28/ 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 33,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine headed for NY, demand high

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she expects the state will get "a major increase" in monkeypox vaccine later this week, as demand continues to grow, particularly in New York City, considered the epicenter of the outbreak.

  • Novavax’s Covid vaccine up for review by CDC advisory committee

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. is on the cusp of rolling out its Covid-19 vaccine to the public. It’s a necessary step before Novavax's Covid shot can go into any arms. As part of its regular review of such vaccines, the CDC committee provides recommendations for how the products should be administered, including the timing, dosage and any reason certain patients shouldn't receive it based on their health conditions.

  • Sesen Bio Pauses Clinical Development Of Its Lead Bladder Cancer Candidate In US

    Based on a thorough reassessment Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The decision was based on a reassessment of the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial following recent discussions with the FDA. This decision enables Sesen Bio to conserve cash while assessing potential strategic alternatives. Additionall

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Biotech stocks were among the first group of equities to head southward late last year. The closely watched iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are up by 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, since July 1. Which beaten-down biotech stocks might come roaring back in the second half of 2022?

  • Moderna’s Stock Is on a Roll. Now It Has to Deliver a New Booster.

    A rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases and the advent of updated vaccine boosters have built the case that the company can benefit for longer from selling the shots.

  • High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together

    The findings indicate that measurement of blood viscosity, or blood thickness, should be a regular part of these patients' medical work-up, the researchers said. High blood viscosity impairs flow to small vessels and increases the risk of blood clots, the researchers noted in the study published on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109722051105. Data on 5,621 COVID-19 patients treated at six New York City-area hospitals between February 2020 and November 2021 showed that patients with high viscosity had death rates 38% to 60% higher than those with low blood viscosity.

  • Scaramucci Halts Withdrawals in a Fund After Stock, Crypto Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital suspended redemptions in one of its funds after sharp declines in stocks and cryptocurrencies, according to people familiar with the decision. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Legion Strategies fund suspended r

  • Funding wrap: Upland Software snags $115M for M&A; Brand Foundry Ventures aims for $125M fund

    Upland Software, which makes a wide variety of enterprise software, landed the large private equity investment from HGGC. Plus, fintech startup TurnKey Lender has fresh millions to expand domestically and overseas and an NFT company is bucking crypto trends. We wrap up who grabbed capital recently in this weekly roundup.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • Earnings season heats up amid renewed recession calls: What to know this week

    The stakes are high on Wall Street this week as quarterly results from names including Netflix, Tesla, and Twitter kick the earnings season into full swing.

  • Treasurys sell off, lifting yields, as Fed dashes expectations for full percentage point hike

    Bond yields rise on Monday, as the return of broader market risk appetite reduces demand for the perceived safety of government debt.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • Duke Energy reportedly preparing to sell commercial renewables stake worth as much as $1B

    Duke Energy Corp. appears to be preparing to sell a 500-megawatt minority stake in its commercial wind and solar power portfolio, according to published reports.

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Pl

  • Bank of America Revenue Rises on Consumer Strength, but Profit Declines 32%

    The second-largest U.S. bank’s revenue increased 6% from a year ago to $22.7 billion, as executives painted a bright picture of consumer finances.

  • Yellen Says Oil-Cap Plan Blunts Concerns Over Russian Reprisals

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her plan to limit Russia’s oil earnings can overcome fears among potential partners that President Vladimir Putin may retaliate.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates on Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak“What I heard was concern about retaliation,” Yellen s

  • Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened

    A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week. Expectations for a 100 basis points rate hike by the Fed at its policy meeting next week stood at about 29%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html after reaching as high as 80% last week. Recent readings on inflation came in above expectations but showed tentative signs that higher prices may be starting to ease, giving the U.S. central bank a possible cushion to raise rates at a smaller 75 basis points increment.