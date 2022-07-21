U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.50
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,810.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,428.25
    -37.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.80
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,690.50
    -9.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.46
    -0.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0212
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3080
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,891.95
    -494.93 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.97
    -16.73 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,657.53
    -22.73 (-0.08%)
     

BAXTER HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES STEVEN FLYNN TO LEAD ASIA PACIFIC REGION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAX
    Watchlist

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter International, a global medtech leader, has announced the appointment of Steven (Steve) Flynn to Senior Vice President and President Baxter Asia Pacific.

Mr Steven Flynn - Senior Vice President and President Asia Pacific, Baxter
Mr Steven Flynn - Senior Vice President and President Asia Pacific, Baxter

Mr Flynn, who has served as General Manager of Baxter Australia and New Zealand since 2015, will lead the Asia Pacific region, reporting directly to Baxter International Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, José (Joe) E. Almeida.

Mr Flynn will succeed Andrew (Andy) Frye who served as Senior Vice President and President for APAC since 2017. Mr Frye is now leading Baxter's Enterprise Connectivity organization, a critical pillar in the company's connected care strategy.

An announcement on Mr Flynn's successor as General Manager Australia and New Zealand will be made in due course.

Mr Flynn said he was honoured to lead the Asia Pacific region as Baxter begins the next stage of its strategic transformation to accelerate innovation in healthcare.

"The Asia Pacific region is a highly diversified and dynamic market with increasing opportunities to transform healthcare by partnering with our customers to create value and new levels of care for patients and clinicians."

"Our recent acquisition of Hillrom has accelerated our presence into connected care. We are also focused on continuing to unlock operational efficiencies and innovation across our core portfolios."

"At the centre of our APAC organisation is our commitment to Our Mission to Save and Sustain Lives and an increasing focus on our principles of corporate responsibility including diversity, equity and inclusion across our APAC workforce."

Mr Flynn joined Baxter in 2006 and has served as a board member for six years at the Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA), including his term as vice chair from 2015 to 2021.

Mr Flynn has more than 27 years of experience working in the automotive, logistics and healthcare industries. As a senior commercial executive he held a variety of roles including sales, marketing, business development, market access and general management. Earlier in his career, he held a number of commercial roles with increasing responsibility at TNT and General Motors Holden Limited.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. www.baxter.com

 

SOURCE Baxter

Recommended Stories

  • Peninsula biotech to cut 30 jobs as it shuts down one hepatitis B to focus on others

    The company is cutting its first-generation hepatitis B virus inhibitor program but is prioritizing two other potential hep B therapies.

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 20.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.

  • Tech stocks are 'nearly at a discount right now', analyst say

    Jefferies Senior Technology Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why investors can reap the rewards of betting on the tech sector and the likes of Amazon, and also weighs in on the ongoing Twitter-Elon Musk saga.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • United Airlines (UAL) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    United (UAL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.12% and 0.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • United Airlines, Peloton, and Netflix shares slip in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks in after-hours trading, including Tesla.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Before making any investment decisions, we strongly encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and use of non-GAAP financial measures set forth at the end of our earnings release as well as review our latest filings with the SEC for important material assumptions, expectations and risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements. Let me start by saying that in these turbulent and volatile times, it seems to me that every public company owes its investors a clear explanation of its strategy and its financial philosophy.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $153.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day.