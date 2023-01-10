U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.31
    +9.22 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,561.63
    +43.98 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,681.47
    +45.82 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.19
    +13.28 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.69
    +1.06 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.1060 (+3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1910
    +0.3250 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,326.88
    -6.18 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.23
    +2.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Bay Bridge Administrators, LLC Notifies Individuals of Data Breach

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Bridge Administrators, LLC, ("BBA"), an Austin, Texas based full-service third-party administrator of insurance products that works with many major insurance carriers and employers, has learned of a data security incident that involved the personal information of individuals enrolled in some employment insurance benefits administered by BBA for calendar year 2022.

On September 5, 2022, BBA experienced a network disruption. BBA immediately took steps to secure the network environment and engaged a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation. The investigation determined that an unknown actor gained access to the BBA network on or prior to August 25, 2022 and obtained certain data from the BBA network on or about September 3, 2022.  After a thorough investigation, on December 5, 2022, BBA determined that certain personal information was involved in the incident and worked diligently to identify and notify these individuals.

The following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: name, address, Social Security number, driver's license or state identification card number, medical information, health insurance information, and/or date of birth. The personal and protected health information involved was shared with BBA either by the individual, the individual's employer, and/or the individual's insurance carrier(s), in connection with enrollment in an employment insurance benefit plan for calendar year 2022.

To date, BBA is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any personal and protected health information involved in this incident.  However, on December 29, 2022, BBA mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which BBA had identifiable address information. In this notification letter, BBA provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. BBA also offered these individuals access to 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX, a national leader in identity protection services.

BBA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. IDX call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at 1-833-896-5300. Individuals who have not received a notification letter but are potentially impacted can obtain verification of eligibility through the IDX call center to enroll in services.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for BBA, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-bridge-administrators-llc-notifies-individuals-of-data-breach-301718118.html

SOURCE Bay Bridge Administrators, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Damar Hamlin’s injury is a life lesson on why you need ‘own-occupation’ disability insurance

    Say you’re a professional football player and you get injured. Plus, you no longer qualify for disability insurance because there’s something else you can do for a living. The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a high-profile injury last week, and while he will be earning his full $825,000 this season, his future is in doubt.

  • Didn't Sign Up for Medicare During Your Initial Window? You Can Enroll Right Now Instead.

    Many seniors rush to sign up for Medicare as soon as they're eligible. If you missed your initial Medicare sign-up window, you have an opportunity to enroll right now. It begins three months before the month of your 65th birthday, and it ends three months after the month in which you turn 65.

  • 3 Timely Stocks to Buy in Warren Buffett's Favorite Industry

    Since taking over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Warren Buffett has delivered investors eye-opening returns of roughly 3,641,613% (through 2021), according to the company's annual report. A crucial part of Buffett's success is his investments in insurance businesses. Buffett likes insurance companies because of the cash flows they generate, allowing Berkshire Hathaway to invest hundreds of billions of dollars of "other people's money."

  • Why Pet Owners May Need a Life Insurance Policy

    This is why those who own a pet may want to consider buying a life insurance policy even if they do not have other dependents counting on their income. While this life insurance policy doesn't necessarily have to be huge, it can ensure money is available to pay for a pet's needs after an owner's untimely death. Pet owners should consider buying life insurance for the same reason anyone else buys coverage.

  • Qiagen acquires DNA-biometrics firm Verogen in $150 million deal

    The deal builds on the companies' existing partnership from 2021, under which Qiagen has the rights to distribute some of Verogen's products such as its next-generation gene sequencing panels and genetic code analyzing technology GEDmatch. Qiagen expects about $20 million of sales from the Verogen portfolio this year. The deal is expected to be dilutive to Qiagen's 2023 adjusted profit per share by about 3 cents and neutral to the firm's 2024 profit.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Crypto.com Will Delist Tether in Canada to Comply With Ontario Regulator

    The exchange said it will no longer facilitate transactions associated with the stablecoin at the end of the month.

  • Dow Jones Rises Amid Powell Comments; Boeing Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones rose Tuesday amid Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Aerospace giant Boeing slid on a downgrade.

  • Analysis-Bankman-Fried fraud charges sidestep debate over how U.S. law sees crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried may find it hard to argue the fraud charges against him should be tossed because of uncertainty as to how U.S. law treats cryptocurrency, as other high-profile defendants in criminal cases involving digital assets have done. That is because Manhattan federal prosecutors' charges against the founder of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX have largely sidestepped an ongoing debate as to whether cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities or commodities, legal experts told Reuters. Bankman-Fried, 30, was indicted on two counts of wire fraud and six conspiracy counts last month in Manhattan federal court for allegedly stealing FTX customer deposits to pay debts from his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and lying to equity investors about FTX's financial condition.

  • DCG Reportedly Probed For Genesis Transfers

    Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) is reportedly being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Eastern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to Bloomberg. The entities are examining financial transfers between DCG and its Genesis unit. DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk. Pacific Street Managing Director Gareth Rhodes shares his analysis.

  • China state media warn of two-way volatility for yuan in 2023

    Investors should avoid Chinese currency risk and adapt to higher foreign exchange volatility, three state financial newspapers in Shanghai and Beijing said in front-page commentaries on Tuesday after more than a week of strong gains by the yuan. The yuan has strengthened 2.2% against the dollar this year, hitting an almost five-month high on Tuesday and reversing much of 2022's annual loss, the biggest in 28 years. "Even if the depreciation pressure has diminished, two-way volatility in the yuan exchange rate will still be the norm in 2023," the Securities Times said.

  • Elon Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California in Tesla shareholder suit, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.

  • Microsoft mulling $10 billion investment into ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report

    Microsoft is reportedly considering a $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the creator behind the viral ChatGPT chatbot, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

  • Investors 'have to be more realistic' ahead of downbeat earnings: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

  • Meme Stock Mania: 5 Lessons for Investors

    Following the pandemic, the stock market saw excesses in the form of meme stocks. Markets are littered with booms and busts. What can investors learn from this one?

  • Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop

    British luxury carmaker Bentley on Tuesday reported record vehicle sales for 2022, with strong demand offsetting a 9% drop in China caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns. The Volkswagen unit said it had sold 15,174 vehicles during 2022, up 4% from in 2021, which was itself a banner year for Bentley. "In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

  • Earnings Remain Key Risk for Tech Stocks After Worst Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Relieved to have turned the page on the worst year for stocks in more than a decade, investors are finding that pricey share valuations and shrinking earnings still stand in the way of any swift bounceback for Big Tech.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets

  • Warning Light Flashes on Retail Outlook

    Updates, plus reports from the annual ICR conference, offered a mixed to negative take on the holidays and caution signs for 2023.

  • How Much Will a Financial Advisor Cost Me?

    Fees vary from advisor to advisor. Here’s what you need to know to ensure you fully understand how much a financial advisor costs before hiring one.

  • Danaher sees Q4 sales increasing in ‘low-single-digit percent range’

    Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Monday said it expected fourth-quarter sales to rise in the “low-single-digit percent range,” despite what executives said was a “challenging environment” for the maker of diagnostic and life-sciences equipment. Chief Executive Rainer Blair said the company’s core business saw “high-single-digit” revenue growth, while the molecular diagnostic business in Cepheid, which Danaher acquired in 2016, had “better than expected growth,” with more than $1 billion in respiratory testing revenue.