Bay du Nord Development Project - Public Comments Invited on the Draft Environmental Assessment Report and Potential Conditions

·2 min read

OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Bay du Nord Development Project, located offshore within the Flemish Pass, approximately 500 kilometres east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report, which includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the draft potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80154). The draft Environmental Assessment Report and potential conditions can also be found on the Registry. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until September 8, 2021.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Follow the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #BayDuNordDevelopment

What is the proposed project?

Equinor (formerly Statoil Canada Ltd.) is proposing to install and operate a floating offshore oil and gas production facility in the Flemish Pass, approximately 500 kilometres east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Atlantic Ocean. As proposed, the Bay du Nord Development Project would be in operation for approximately 30 years, with the potential for additional wells and tie-backs to the production facility.

For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website at canada.ca/iaac.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c4433.html

