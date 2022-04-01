BAYC Says Discord Briefly Compromised, Tells Users to Avoid Discord for Minting APE NFTs

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The official channel of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) on the popular messaging service Discord was hit by a malicious tool that intended to trick users into minting fake non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the popular Bored Ape collection, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

“Do not mint anything from any Discord right now. A webhook in our Discord was briefly compromised,” BAYC said in a tweet. “We caught it immediately but please know: we are not doing any April Fools stealth mints/airdrops etc.”

STAY SAFE. Do not mint anything from any Discord right now. A webhook in our Discord was briefly compromised. We caught it immediately but please know: we are not doing any April Fools stealth mints / airdrops etc. Other Discords are also being attacked right now. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 1, 2022

Security researchers said a ticket tool that verifies users and pushes channel-wide notifications was compromised. Clicking on the malicious links that enticed users to mint a limited edition NFT would lead to an illicit script that could steal a user’s NFTs and other wallet information, researchers said.

Several other NFT-centric Discord servers, such as Doodles, Shamanzs, and Nyoki, that use the same tool saw similar phishing messages, pseudonymous blockchain research ‘zachxbt’ pointed out.

Shamanzs Discord hacked too.



Funds are being directed here:https://t.co/Mrvec92UEV pic.twitter.com/I2wAk2I2lp — zachxbt (@zachxbt) April 1, 2022

BAYC’s Discord channel is closed to new members at the time of writing. A single NFT from BAYC’s Mutant Ape collection has been stolen thus far.

UPDATE (Apr. 1, 07:36 UTC) : Updates headline, amends reference to Discord in the lead.