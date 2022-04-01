U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.25
    +15.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,734.00
    +116.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.25
    +59.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.30
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.16
    -1.12 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.70
    -19.30 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.45
    +1.12 (+5.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6910
    +1.0030 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,121.91
    -2,081.29 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.78
    -44.47 (-4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.13
    +22.45 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

BAYC Says Discord Briefly Compromised, Tells Users to Avoid Discord for Minting APE NFTs

Shaurya Malwa
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The official channel of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) on the popular messaging service Discord was hit by a malicious tool that intended to trick users into minting fake non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the popular Bored Ape collection, the company said in a tweet on Friday.

  • “Do not mint anything from any Discord right now. A webhook in our Discord was briefly compromised,” BAYC said in a tweet. “We caught it immediately but please know: we are not doing any April Fools stealth mints/airdrops etc.”

  • Security researchers said a ticket tool that verifies users and pushes channel-wide notifications was compromised. Clicking on the malicious links that enticed users to mint a limited edition NFT would lead to an illicit script that could steal a user’s NFTs and other wallet information, researchers said.

  • Several other NFT-centric Discord servers, such as Doodles, Shamanzs, and Nyoki, that use the same tool saw similar phishing messages, pseudonymous blockchain research ‘zachxbt’ pointed out.

  • BAYC’s Discord channel is closed to new members at the time of writing. A single NFT from BAYC’s Mutant Ape collection has been stolen thus far.

UPDATE (Apr. 1, 07:36 UTC) : Updates headline, amends reference to Discord in the lead.

Recommended Stories

  • Founded by ex-dLocal and AstroPay execs, Datanomik is bringing open banking to LatAm

    Cross-border payments platform dLocal is one of the most notable Latin American startups in recent history -- the company became Uruguay's first unicorn in 2020 and went public on the Nasdaq in 2021. DLocal's founders had first launched AstroPay, another digital payments platform that now has over five million users. Now, dLocal and AstroPay co-founder Sergio Fogel has teamed up with AstroPay's former head of product, Gonzalo Strauss, to launch another fintech out of Montevideo, Uruguay, called Datanomik.

  • Los Angeles City Officials Finally Vote To Remove Covid Vaccination Requirements For Indoor Businesses, Concerts & Large Events

    A city of Los Angeles mandate requiring patrons to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events is finally being eliminated, with the City Council giving approval today to an ordinance scrapping the requirement. The decision comes weeks after the state and county decided to do the same. The […]

  • UPS tries out 'eQuad' electric bikes for urban deliveries

    UPS said on Friday it was trying out a four-wheeled "eQuad" electric cargo bike for deliveries in densely packed urban areas, where bikes have better and easier access, to complement its push into electric vehicles. The package-delivery giant is trialing around 100 of the bikes, designed and built by British firm Fernhay, in seven European markets and will also launch trials in the United States and some Asian markets, Luke Wake, UPS vice president of fleet maintenance and engineering, told Reuters. As well as making public commitments to cut their carbon footprints, package-delivery companies are seeking new ways to cut the cost of last-mile deliveries amid soaring e-commerce orders.

  • Astronomers discover 'geological wonderland' on Pluto

    It's not just the air on Pluto that is cold -- the volcanoes on the dwarf plant are frigid, too. According to a group of scientists on NASA's New Horizons mission team, which recently turned up new discoveries about the "geological wonderland," Pluto's volcanoes don't shoot out lava when they erupt. Instead, they launch large amounts of frozen water that may have the consistency of toothpaste. The dwarf planet Pluto, which is smaller than Earth's moon, orbits about 3.6 billion miles away from th

  • SPAC Tied to Trump’s Social Media Venture Sinks as Downloads Slump 95%

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public are sinking with daily downloads for the former president’s social media app declining 95% since launching last month.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive

  • Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

    Banks and fintechs will have to get used to it: Apple should soon become their competitor. The company also offers a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which is operated by Green Dot Bank on behalf of Apple.

  • Bitcoin Rally Stumbles After Failing at Technical Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is on the back foot after failing to scale its 200-day moving average. The world’s largest cryptocurrency jabbed at the closely monitored technical level on March 28 but is down about 7% since then and back in the $35,000 to $45,000 range that’s largely held in 2022. The struggle to vault to the moving average may lead to caution about Bitcoin’s immediate outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May

  • Apple and Facebook Get Tricked by Hackers

    Apple and Meta Platforms , formerly Facebook, have just learned a hard lesson. The story is so odd because the theft seems simple while the computers-and-iPhones and social-media companies have invested billions of dollars in security to counter cyberattacks and ensure that customer data does not fall into the hands of criminals or blackmailers. One of Apple's marketing arguments for many years has been the ultrasecurity of its iOS operating system.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • An engineer just made the world’s first Android phone with a working Lightning port

    After creating the world's first iPhone with a working USB-C port in 2021, engineer Ken Pillonel has now flipped the script for his next project: an Android phone with a Lightning connector.

  • WhatsApp makes voice messaging less of a chore

    You'll be able to pause and draft messages while recording and listen to them outside of chats.

  • Wyze was aware of a major camera security flaw for three years

    Wyze knew for three years tha its original security camera had a flaw that let hackers access your video.

  • Intel confirms acquisition of AI-based workload optimization startup Granulate, reportedly for up to $650M

    Well today, that trend is touching the startup itself: chip giant Intel has announced that it is acquiring Granulate, to continue extending both its operations in Israel and the tools that Intel provides to customers to better manage traffic on Intel-powered kit. The acquisition had been a badly kept secret in Granulate's home market, with a number of publications reporting that it was in the works for about a week now. Well-placed sources tell us the acquisition is a $650 million deal, although Intel and Granulate do not give an actual number in their press release today confirming the news.

  • YouTube TV finally supports picture-in-picture on iOS

    Google has begun rolling out a new update to its iOS YouTube TV app that allows both iPhone and iPad users to take advantage of picture-in-picture functionality.

  • Better learning through 'complex dough-manipulation'

    A disproportionate number of the early industrial food-making robots we’ve seen have been focused on pizza. Americans alone eat three billion pizzas a year. There’s really no such thing as easy when it comes to building robots that can execute variations on a task at a large scale.

  • A Wayfair Downgrade Does Nothing to Help the Charts

    Shares of the online home furnishings seller Wayfair were downgraded to "sell" from "hold" by a small sell-side firm. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since August and shows only limited improvement in recent weeks. The weekly OBV line is still pointed down from August.

  • Intel Gave CEO Pay Package Worth Nearly $180 Million Amid Turnaround Effort

    The chip giant tied compensation for Pat Gelsinger in part to whether he can engineer a revival in its stock.

  • This Tech Leader is Harnessing Collective Action to Green the Grid

    Open-source software could make a big difference for decarbonization

  • Google launches new logo for Chrome in the 100th version of browser

    The new logo flattens it entirely, bringing it in line with the logos for Google’s other services