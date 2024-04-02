BAYC surges to lead NFT sales but Solana dominates the top 10

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) emerged as the top non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Tuesday as Solana and Ethereum collections took over the top rankings.

BAYC sales reached US$1.76 million, after an increase of 80.81% in the 24 hours to noon ET.

Tuesday’s sales boosts BAYC’s all-time sales to US$3.11 billion, the second-highest total in the industry, according to data from CryptoSlam.

With this latest activity, Bored Ape Yacht Club maintains its position as the second-highest selling NFT collection in the all-time sales ranking, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Solana collections dominated Tuesday’s top 10 charts, with four of them making it to the list.

Mad Lads, a Solana collection by wallet and exchange Backpack, had a 62.57% sales boost to US$1.4 million for second place.

Tensorians, a collection by Solana marketplace Tensor, came in third with US$1.24 million and a 229% sales boost. Tensor announced the beginning of its Season 4 event on Tuesday, which allows participants to earn rewards by bidding, listing, and market-making on its platform.

Retardio Cousins, a newly launched collection on Solana, booked US$1.07 million to debut at Tuesday’s fourth spot.

Ethereum-based Mutant Ape Yacht Club, a BAYC spinoff collection, claimed the seventh spot with US$728,147 and a 109.65% increase, with transactions rising by 139.47%.