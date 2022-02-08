U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,501.98
    +18.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,339.05
    +247.92 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,110.54
    +94.87 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.74
    +20.14 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.24
    -2.08 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1419
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9510
    +0.0350 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5100
    +0.4300 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,016.11
    -1,298.05 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.42
    -36.44 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

BayCare CEO Announces Retirement at Year's End

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">National search underway for health system's 4th leader</span>

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare, West Central Florida's leading not-for-profit health care system, announced Tuesday that its chief executive officer and president, Tommy Inzina, will retire at the end of 2022. The system's Board of Trustees has launched a national search for his replacement and expects to name a successor later this year.

Tommy Inzina, BayCare&#39;s chief executive officer and president.
Tommy Inzina, BayCare's chief executive officer and president.

Inzina, 63, is only the third CEO for the system, formed in 1997 when four not-for-profit health care systems came together to ensure the region's continued access to not-for-profit care. Inzina was part of the financial team for one of those systems, St. Joseph's Hospitals, at the time of BayCare's founding. He later became the system's first chief financial officer. He assumed the top role in 2016.

"BayCare has a long tradition of planning for smooth transitions so there is no interruption in our mission to serve the community's health," said Rick Colón, chairman of the BayCare Board of Trustees. "Tommy will continue his strong leadership of BayCare to give us the time to find the right person to take the helm of this exceptional, essential organization."

Inzina first announced his retirement Tuesday morning to BayCare's more than 27,700 team members, thanking them for their hard work and promising to continue to lead them in the coming year amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic: "Being the CEO of BayCare has been – and will continue to be – one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of my life… I am incredibly proud to be part of this organization and even more proud of all of you and the impact you make on our community."

Since formation, BayCare has prioritized succession planning, given its role as the region's prominent health care provider and one of its largest private employers. Planning for Inzina's successor began almost immediately upon him being named CEO.

Inzina told team members on Tuesday the system's continued strength as market leader with a new strategic plan approved by the board will provide clear direction for the next leader.

Inzina's tenure as CEO has been marked by national recognition of the system's clinical excellence and financial stability. For the past three years, BayCare has ranked in the top 20 percent by IBM Watson Health® Top Health Systems. It's also a repeat winner as a FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

Today, BayCare is an integrated health care system that includes 15 acute care hospitals and hundreds of other locations across Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco counties. A 16th hospital, BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, is under construction in the growing Pasco community and will open in 2023. BayCare has also begun construction on a replacement facility for South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City, opening in 2024.

BayCare operates one of the region's largest provider practices, BayCare Medical Group, and is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services. Its diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. And its Medicare Advantage insurance plan, BayCarePlus, is rated 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In 2020, BayCare contributed more than $445 million in community benefit to the region in the form of charity care and unbilled community services.

To view this announcement, you can also visit BayCareNewsroom.org.

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System)
BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baycare-ceo-announces-retirement-at-years-end-301478001.html

SOURCE BayCare Health System

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Morgan Stanley hits record as financial stocks surge, Meta shares fall, ARKK stocks slammed

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the action surrounding the banking sector, Meta's performance amid pushback in Europe, and stocks included on the ARK ETF.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy as It Could Hit $200 in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a forgetful start to the year as shares of the chipmaker plunged close to 21% last month, but it hasn't taken long for the company to regain its mojo on the stock market. AMD stock has recovered a lot of ground over the past few days, aided by a solid fourth-quarter earnings report that handsomely crushed expectations. What's more, the company's 2022 guidance indicates that it is on track to deliver another year of solid growth, which has prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their expectations for AMD stock.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • Novavax's stock falls after Reuters report saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments are delayed in some regions

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (nvax) tumbled 12.2% in trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report said there are delays shipping the company's COVID-19 vaccines to Europe and the Philippines in the first quarter of the year.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th