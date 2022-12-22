U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

BayCare Names New Chief Physician Executive

·2 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare CEO and President Stephanie Conners announced today that Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, MBA, MHCM, FACP, will be the health system's new chief physician executive starting Jan. 1, 2023.

BayCare is promoting Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan to the position of chief physician executive, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
BayCare is promoting Dr. Sowmya Viswanathan to the position of chief physician executive, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Dr. Viswanathan has worked for BayCare since June in the role of vice president and chief medical officer for BayCare's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.

"During her time at BayCare, she has quickly established herself as an engaging, collaborative and innovative leader," Conners said.

In her new position as the systemwide chief physician executive, Dr. Viswanathan will provide strategic and operational guidance on BayCare's work to transform patient care. Her leadership will enhance clinical integration and care coordination to provide a consistent, high-quality experience for BayCare patients, Conners said.

Dr. Viswanathan has more than two decades of experience in quality care, patient safety and patient satisfaction.

Prior to joining BayCare, she was the group chief medical officer for Tenet Health in Massachusetts, Tennessee and South Carolina. She was responsible for overseeing clinical service lines and leading hospital-based physician and provider services, with a focus on strategic and clinical quality alignment.

Prior to her four years at Tenet, Dr. Viswanathan held leadership roles at Dartmouth Health's Accountable Care Organization, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care & Network Health, and UMass Memorial Medical Center, among others. She also has been an instructor and program director at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health since 2018.

She is board certified in internal medicine.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System)
BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baycare-names-new-chief-physician-executive-301709241.html

SOURCE BayCare Health System

