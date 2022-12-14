U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,995.32
    -24.33 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.35
    -142.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.89
    -85.93 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.45
    -11.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3620
    -0.0970 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,818.57
    +39.68 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.39
    -0.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

BayCare Names New President of Mease Countryside, Mease Dunedin Hospitals

·3 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, one of the leading health care systems in West Central Florida, named Kelly Enriquez its next president of Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals. She assumed her role on Nov. 28. Enriquez has 16 years' proven success in hospital leadership, serving most recently as Chief Executive Officer at Shorepoint Health-Venice in Florida. Known as a strong relationship-builder, she will be tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations and implementing strategic initiatives at the two hospitals.

Kelly Enriquez now serves as president of Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital, which are part of the community-based BayCare Health System.
Kelly Enriquez now serves as president of Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital, which are part of the community-based BayCare Health System.

"I am excited to welcome Kelly to BayCare and look forward to her leadership at Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals,'' said Lou Galdieri, BayCare's Co-Chief Operating Officer. "What stood out was a leadership style that focuses on people - even demonstrating this by stopping to answer a call-light while touring one of our hospitals. She is an exceptional leader and a strong fit for our culture and values.''

Prior to her role at Shorepoint, Enriquez served in various leadership positions in Florida hospitals, including Chief Operating Officer for Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, and President/CEO of Sebastian River Medical Center.

"I'm thrilled to join BayCare and Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals and truly feel connected with the values that drive them,'' Enriquez said. "I want to work hand-in-hand with our team members to continue to support them as they work at the bedside. Together, we will navigate the challenges facing health care markets today and in the future.''

Enriquez received a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Health and Public Affairs from the University of Central Florida.

About Mease Countryside Hospital

Mease Countryside Hospital is a 387-bed facility committed to improving the health of everyone it serves. Mease Countryside has been nationally recognized and features  Centers of Excellence including women and children's services, heart, cancer, neurosciences and orthopedics. The new Bilheimer Tower increased private patient rooms, added a 30-bed Observation Unit and created the Entel Education Center. Part of BayCare Health System, Mease Countryside Hospital is located at 3231 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor, Fla. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org/mch.

About Mease Dunedin Hospital

Established in 1937, Mease Dunedin Hospital is a 120-bed facility committed to improving the health of everyone it serves. In recent years, the hospital added a new Critical Care Unit, a new surgical center with four operating suites, an endoscopy suite, pre-operative holding unit, and a post-anesthesia care unit that provides functionality, accessibility and peace of mind for patients, visitors, and staff.  Part of BayCare Health System, Mease Dunedin Hospital is located at 601 Main St., Dunedin, Fla. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org/mdh.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System)
BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baycare-names-new-president-of-mease-countryside-mease-dunedin-hospitals-301703510.html

SOURCE BayCare Health System

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock Shows Surprising Strength; Key Rating Upgraded

    Moderna stock surged as much as 8% Wednesday before settling to a 5.8% gain after it reported promising results for a melanoma cancer treatment the day before. The Wednesday price jump followed a nearly 20% surge in its stock price Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Moderna stock shot up to 96, from 87 a day earlier.

  • How A First-Ever In Gene Silencing Catapulted Avidity Biosciences Into The Stratosphere

    Avidity unveiled "compelling" results from a muscular dystrophy study Wednesday, leading RNA stock to skyrocket to a three-month high.

  • Why Cytokinetics Is Soaring After A 'Bruising' FDA Meeting For Its Heart Drug

    A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • Moderna, Merck stocks boosted amid joint cancer vaccine trials

    Yahoo Finance health correspondent Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to review Moderna and Merck shares following positive results seen in their joint cancer vaccine trial.

  • Passage Bio Stock Jumps After Gene Therapy Study In Lysosomal Storage Disorder

    Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) announced new interim safety, biomarker, and clinical development results from cohorts 1-3 in the Imagine-1 Phase 1/2 study of AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 for GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in the deficient activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase (β-Gal), an enzyme that helps break down fats and sugars. PBGM01 administration resulted in dose-dependent increases in CSF β-Gal activ

  • Moderna Stock Soared on Good News About Cancer Vaccine. Why One Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits now rates the biotech company at Neutral, down from Buy.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • US Government Orders Additional Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Treatment For $2B

    The U.S. government announced a new purchase agreement for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. This purchase supplements the 20 million treatment courses previously contracted by and already delivered to the U.S. Government. The additional 3.7 million treatment courses are planned for delivery by early 2023. Related: Pfizer Expects $10-$15B From mRNA Vaccine Sales By 2030, Sees $17B Revenues Lost Due To Patent Expiry. The Biden administration previously agreed to pay

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Nurses out of a job after TikTok shows them mock moms in labor, Georgia hospital says

    “The fact that this is (labor and delivery)…. a woman’s most vulnerable time,” one commenter said.

  • Moderna Stock Breaks Out As Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Keytruda Tie-Up

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.

  • 2 Pandemic Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

    Two examples are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Pfizer has been one of the most successful companies in the coronavirus vaccine market with Comirnaty. Pfizer has beefed up its pipeline recently, partly thanks to acquisitions.

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics' RASP Modulator Shows Improved Signs of Alcohol Intoxication

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) announced a demonstration of target engagement and improvement in the signs of alcohol intoxication in the Phase 2 trial of ADX-629. Relative to the placebo, ADX-629 reduced dermal flushing, increased Romberg test balance time, and lowered ethanol RASP metabolite acetaldehyde levels following acute alcohol exposure. ADX-629 and placebo were well tolerated, and no safety concerns were noted. Related: Aldeyra's ADX-2191 Aces Late-Stage Study In Rare Vision D

  • 12 Biggest Dental Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 biggest dental companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the dental care industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Dental Companies in the World. According to the American Dental Association’s third quarter 2022 report on […]

  • Shane MacGowan's wife shares hope the Pogues rocker will be home for Christmas after hospitalisation

    Mary MacGowan hopes ‘everything is going to work out ok’ after her husband contracted a serious virus

  • Personalized cancer vaccine results are a 'home run': Moderna CEO

    Moderna and Merck released preliminary results of a personalized cancer vaccine for late-stage melanoma patients.

  • Eli Lilly prepares for as many as 5 new drug launches next year

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it hopes to launch as many as five new treatments next year that could drive growth through the decade as it bets on multi-billion dollar markets for treating obesity and Alzheimer's disease. The drugmaker is spending heavily on marketing and research and development as it prepares for data release and potential approvals for two keenly watched drugs next year, donanemab for Alzheimer's and tirzepatide for obesity. The higher spending led Lilly to forecast 2023 profit below analysts' estimates and its shares fell about 1% to $363.59.

  • Tired of masking? Amid the 'tripledemic,' these are the times you really need to wear one

    As COVID-19 cases rise and respiratory viruses like flu and RSV continue to surge, masking will be important to help keep people safe, especially over the holidays.