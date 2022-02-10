U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

BayCare Names New Vice President of Managed Care

·2 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, a leading not-for-profit organization in West Central Florida, has named John W. Davis the new vice president of Managed Care. He began on Feb. 7.

John W. Davis, new vice president of Managed Care at BayCare.
John W. Davis, new vice president of Managed Care at BayCare.

Davis, who was the vice president of accountable care strategies at UnitedHealthcare, is responsible for planning and directing all aspects of managed care at BayCare. He oversees the negotiations of contract reimbursement rates, structures, language and terms. He also leads the managed care fee for service and value-based contracts and compliance.

"We're thrilled to have Davis join BayCare," said Janice Polo, executive vice president and chief financial officer at BayCare. "His experience and leadership will help us move forward our strategic goals in managed care across the system."

Davis brings more than 25 years of managed care experience to BayCare. In his various roles at UnitedHealthcare, he led accountable care programs for commercial and Medicare lines of business. He also led the development of new concepts and technologies for incentive-based payment models to help improve quality and lower costs through efficiencies and improved member experience.

"BayCare is a premiere health care system in the Tampa Bay market," said Davis. "I'm excited to join a well-established organization that's patient-centered and innovative. I look forward to help establish long-term reimbursement models that will move forward BayCare's overall managed care vision and strategy."

Davis completed his bachelor's degree in management at the Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. BayCare is the nation's only large health system ranked in the top 20 percent by IBM Watson Health® Top Health Systems that's also a FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baycare-names-new-vice-president-of-managed-care-301479978.html

SOURCE BayCare Health System

