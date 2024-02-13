Insights from Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio)' Latest 13F Filing for Q4 2023

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) Group, a stalwart in the value investing arena, has disclosed its 13F holdings for the fourth quarter of 2023. With a legacy dating back to 1978 and a foundation built by Irving Kahn, a former teaching assistant to the legendary Benjamin Graham, the firm continues to employ a meticulous bottom-up approach to stock selection. Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) seeks out undervalued equity securities that are often overlooked by the market, focusing on assets, operating performance, and long-term business prospects in line with Graham's investment philosophies.

Bayer AG Emerges as a New Key Player in Kahn Brothers' Portfolio with a 1.04% Stake

Summary of New Buys

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with a new addition in the fourth quarter of 2023:

The most significant new position is in Bayer AG (BAYRY), with the purchase of 712,500 shares. This investment represents 1.04% of the portfolio, amounting to a value of $6.576 million.

Key Position Increases

The firm also bolstered its stakes in six companies, with notable increases in:

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), where Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) acquired an additional 10,102 shares, increasing their total to 16,737 shares. This represents a substantial 152.25% increase in share count, impacting the current portfolio by 0.02%, and valued at $281,060.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw an addition of 2,912 shares, bringing the total to 40,985. This adjustment marks a 7.65% increase in share count, with a total value of $1.379 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The firm exited two holdings in the last quarter of 2023, including:

SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC), where Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) sold all 6,600 shares, resulting in a -0.06% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 28 stocks, with significant changes in:

Haleon PLC (NYSE:HLN), where 386,789 shares were sold, leading to a -37.46% decrease in shares and a -0.5% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $8.24 during the quarter, with a return of 0.87% over the past three months and -1.82% year-to-date.

BP PLC (NYSE:BP) saw a reduction of 59,780 shares, equating to a -3.37% decrease and a -0.36% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $36.62 for the quarter, with a 1.41% return over the past three months and a 2.27% year-to-date increase.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio comprised 43 stocks. The top holdings included 11.64% in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO), 10.73% in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK), 9.93% in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB), 9.8% in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), and 9.56% in BP PLC (NYSE:BP). The investments are predominantly concentrated across nine industries: Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, Technology, Industrials, Communication Services, Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Defensive.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

