Bayer-Backed Boundless Bio Falls 9% After $100 Million IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Boundless Bio Inc., a cancer therapeutics maker that counts Bayer AG among its largest investors, fell 9% after raising $100 million in a US initial public offering.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The San Diego-based company’s shares declined to $14.59 each as of 1:17 p.m. on Thursday, below their IPO price of $16 — the midpoint of a $15 to $17 marketed range.

The trading gives Boundless Bio a market value of about $324 million, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company would have a fully diluted value of around $500 million.

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company whose therapies target extrachromosomal DNA, which causes certain types of cancers. The company raised $100 million last May in a series C round co-led by Leaps by Bayer and RA Capital Management, according to a statement. ARCH Venture Partners has an 11.2% stake in Boundless Bio after the offering, while Bayer owns 6.6%, the filings show.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler Cos. and Guggenheim Securities, the filings show. Boundless Bio trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BOLD.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.