Bayer: Sustainability Stakeholder Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / In September 2015, the United Nations (UN) adopted "Agenda 2030," setting a total of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). to generate solutions to overcome global challenges such as poverty, hunger, health care, gender equality, climate change and numerous others.

Following our vision Health for All, Hunger for None, we are working on meeting challenges like climate change, food security, environmental impact reduction, and our main objectives - biodiversity and nature preservation - this is the lens through which we prioritize and identify stakeholders across our value chain.

How we inform our strategy

Bayer is a member of several multi-stakeholder platforms to develop collaborative new solutions to become an impact generator. Each platform has various committees and working groups that develop content (white papers, roadmaps, joint commitments, etc.) providing a space for science-based discussions and opportunities to advance new solutions. Involvement in these working groups and committees also provides valuable insight for the entire Bayer organization on trends, needs and expectations of other stakeholders, including consumers, NGOs, etc.

At the working group/committee level, a cross-functional team of subject matter experts (SMEs) represent Bayer during meetings, sharing Bayer perspective and facilitating input/review from our contributors on content creation. The leadership team drives their representation by providing strategic direction, endorsement and steering. The SMEs also channel insights back to the leadership team, as well as the business strategy, contributors, and R&D. These teams then integrate insights, lessons learned and new knowledge into decision-making and process. The integration of these stakeholder engagement activities allows the business strategy to integrate the outcomes into Bayer's strategy, making it more sustainable and impactful.

Bayer engages with stakeholders on sustainable development issues and incorporates the outcomes of these activities into its strategy and operations. These platforms are important opportunities to come together with different stakeholders such as customers, business community, non-governmental organization (NGO), academia and more to co-create new solutions. Bayer's involvement in these platforms allows its participation in key global initiatives to advance sustainable development goals. Finally, these multi-stakeholder platforms enable transparent exchange fostering trust, which creates opportunities for Bayer to advance sustainable business solutions across the world.

What we've achieved together:

