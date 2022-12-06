U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.25
    -36.59 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,776.58
    -170.52 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,081.97
    -157.97 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.58
    -10.64 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    -0.57 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    -0.0200 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7490
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,977.91
    -111.29 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.96
    -1.85 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.05
    -18.49 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Bayer: Sustainability Stakeholder Engagement

Bayer
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / In September 2015, the United Nations (UN) adopted "Agenda 2030," setting a total of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). to generate solutions to overcome global challenges such as poverty, hunger, health care, gender equality, climate change and numerous others.

Following our vision Health for All, Hunger for None, we are working on meeting challenges like climate change, food security, environmental impact reduction, and our main objectives - biodiversity and nature preservation - this is the lens through which we prioritize and identify stakeholders across our value chain.

How we inform our strategy

Bayer is a member of several multi-stakeholder platforms to develop collaborative new solutions to become an impact generator. Each platform has various committees and working groups that develop content (white papers, roadmaps, joint commitments, etc.) providing a space for science-based discussions and opportunities to advance new solutions. Involvement in these working groups and committees also provides valuable insight for the entire Bayer organization on trends, needs and expectations of other stakeholders, including consumers, NGOs, etc.

At the working group/committee level, a cross-functional team of subject matter experts (SMEs) represent Bayer during meetings, sharing Bayer perspective and facilitating input/review from our contributors on content creation. The leadership team drives their representation by providing strategic direction, endorsement and steering. The SMEs also channel insights back to the leadership team, as well as the business strategy, contributors, and R&D. These teams then integrate insights, lessons learned and new knowledge into decision-making and process. The integration of these stakeholder engagement activities allows the business strategy to integrate the outcomes into Bayer's strategy, making it more sustainable and impactful.

Bayer engages with stakeholders on sustainable development issues and incorporates the outcomes of these activities into its strategy and operations. These platforms are important opportunities to come together with different stakeholders such as customers, business community, non-governmental organization (NGO), academia and more to co-create new solutions. Bayer's involvement in these platforms allows its participation in key global initiatives to advance sustainable development goals. Finally, these multi-stakeholder platforms enable transparent exchange fostering trust, which creates opportunities for Bayer to advance sustainable business solutions across the world.

What we've achieved together:

The Sustainability Council (Report)

Bayer participated in the UN Food Systems Summit, (reports are publicly available here) and signed The Zero Hunger Pledge as a result.

External expert panel: PAGES 16, 50, Bayer CP EIR report

View original content here

Bayer, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture
Bayer, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bayer on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bayer
Website: https://www.cropscience.bayer.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bayer



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730421/Bayer-Sustainability-Stakeholder-Engagement

Recommended Stories

  • John Scott, Texas’ top elections official, to step down at end of year

    The attorney from Fort Worth oversaw four statewide elections and supervised an audit of the 2020 elections in four of the state’s largest counties.

  • Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized

    On the outskirts of Yogyakarta is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in Indonesia, a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women. It is a rare oasis of LGBTQ acceptance across the far-flung Muslim world.

  • Oil Declines Again After Widespread Market Slump Jolts Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated after Monday’s plunge, with sentiment remaining fragile on signs that tighter interest rates could be needed for longer.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughWest

  • Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss

    A short-tailed weasel in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Jacob W. Frank, NPS/FlickrAt the United Nations biodiversity conference that opens in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2022, nations aim to create a new global framework for transforming humanity’s relationship with nature. The conference logo features a human reaching to embrace a panda – but from an ecological perspective, a weasel or badger would be a more appropriate choice. Logo for the COP 15 conference in Montreal, which was delayed from its

  • Russia runs low on high-precision missiles, Ukrainian intelligence says

    Russia’s stocks of high-precision missiles have fallen to critical levels, Ukrainian Military Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 5.

  • Built With Bitcoin Foundation Opens Technology Center in Ghana

    The structure was built by Ghanian workers compensated in bitcoin, on land donated by local communities.

  • Montréal business honoured as recipient of Canada's Volunteer Award

    Phil Inc. of Montréal, Quebec, was recognized by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, with a Canada's Volunteer Award in the Business Leader category, at a ceremony held in Ottawa, Ontario, on December 5, 2022.

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled Monday as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high the Federal Reserve’s interest-rates hikes will go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls on Inflation Fears but Continues Its Ride Above $17K

    ALSO: Sam Reynolds writes that Taiwan-based technology conglomerate HTC is looking to take its virtual headset business public as part of a quest to help cultivate the metaverse. But is the company going in the wrong direction?

  • LTC Vs. PEAK: Which Is The Better Buy?

    2022 will long be remembered as the year when real estate investment trusts (REITs) were clobbered by inflation and fears of recession. But since mid-October, many of these stocks have bounced back. Yields have risen, and many REITs have surpassed analysts’ expectations with improved third-quarter operating results. But with so many REITs to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys? Here are two of the leading healthcare REITs, compared by eight different measures to help

  • Four Corners (FCPT) on Acquisition Spree, Buys Assets in Kansas

    Four Corners' (FCPT) latest acquisitions mark its strategic efforts to bank on buyouts and grow its portfolio with real estate leased to strong credit operators.

  • GitLab stock soars more than 15% as results, outlook top Street view

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company's quarterly results and forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations.

  • Evercore’s Ibrahim to Succeed Chandler as Syndicate Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. plans to elevate George Ibrahim to lead its equity syndicate effort, succeeding Jay Chandler, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • Slack’s Butterfield to Leave Salesforce in Exodus of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Stewart Butterfield, chief executive officer of Salesforce Inc.’s Slack, is leaving after less than two years, another blow to the software giant that has been roiled by an executive exodus in recent weeks.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets

  • Stash vs. Acorns vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best For Investors?

    29 When it comes to investing online or on your phone, Stash, Acorns and Robinhood are three names at the top of the industry. Each was designed to simplify investing for retail investors, offering straightforward apps that are easy to … Continue reading → The post Stash vs. Acorns vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • Hashi Has Ingredients To Insulate It From Slowdown, However It's Not immune, Analyst Says

    Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated Hold on HashiCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: HCP). HCP has seen considerable pressure, as it expects maximum margin pain in FY3Q. This style of "growth at all costs" is out of favor, he noted. As the economy slows and spending tightens, Hashi's strategic positioning, Open Source orientation, and controlled growth strategy should insulate it from the macro slowdown, he believes, but it's not immune. He thinks Hashi will temper spending in this environment, and this, i

  • Tableau CEO steps down amid Salesforce leadership shakeup

    Mark Nelson is stepping down as the CEO of Tableau Software less than two years after replacing Adam Selipsky.