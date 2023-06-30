Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BMW) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Bayerische Motoren Werke's (ETR:BMW) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bayerische Motoren Werke's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bayerische Motoren Werke is:

13% = €12b ÷ €94b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Bayerische Motoren Werke's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Bayerische Motoren Werke's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 25% seen over the past five years by Bayerische Motoren Werke. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Bayerische Motoren Werke's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.0%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Bayerische Motoren Werke fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bayerische Motoren Werke Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Bayerische Motoren Werke's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 31%, meaning the company retains 69% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Bayerische Motoren Werke is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Bayerische Motoren Werke has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 32% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Bayerische Motoren Werke's future ROE will be 10% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bayerische Motoren Werke's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

