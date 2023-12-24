What Is Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BMW) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Bayerische Motoren Werke’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Bayerische Motoren Werke Worth?

According to our valuation model, Bayerische Motoren Werke seems to be fairly priced at around 1.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bayerische Motoren Werke today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €101.75, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bayerische Motoren Werke’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bayerische Motoren Werke?

XTRA:BMW Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Bayerische Motoren Werke. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BMW seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BMW for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BMW should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Bayerische Motoren Werke (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

