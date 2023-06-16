Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bayerische Motoren Werke:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = €16b ÷ (€248b - €83b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Bayerische Motoren Werke has an ROCE of 9.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bayerische Motoren Werke compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bayerische Motoren Werke here for free.

What Can We Tell From Bayerische Motoren Werke's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.7%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 33%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Bayerische Motoren Werke thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Bayerische Motoren Werke has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 84% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bayerische Motoren Werke (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

