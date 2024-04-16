Bayerische Motoren Werke's (ETR:BMW) Dividend Is Being Reduced To €6.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BMW) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to €6.00 on the 21st of May. However, the dividend yield of 5.5% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Bayerische Motoren Werke's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 38%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €2.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €6.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.7% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Bayerische Motoren Werke has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Bayerische Motoren Werke definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Bayerische Motoren Werke does. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Bayerische Motoren Werke has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.