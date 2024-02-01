BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) will pay a dividend of $0.08 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield is 2.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

BayFirst Financial has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 3 years. Taking data from BayFirst Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 30%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

BayFirst Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.179 total annually to $0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

BayFirst Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. However, BayFirst Financial's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While BayFirst Financial is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for BayFirst Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Is BayFirst Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.