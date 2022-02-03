Bayhealth Stands United with DSU, Nation’s HBCUs Against Recent Hate Crimes

Dover, DE, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayhealth, central and southern Delaware’s largest health system, today denounced the recent hate crimes against U.S. historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

In a social media post shared on the health system’s Facebook page, Bayhealth declared its support for Delaware State University, the local HBCU in Dover, Delaware.

“Bayhealth is a proud supporter of DSU, its students, faculty, staff, and alumni,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry M. Murphy. “DSU is a long-standing pillar of our community, and the recent bomb threats against DSU and other HBCUs have no place in our world. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere…’ These recent bomb threats are a grim reminder to all of us that we must stand united against hate to protect a world where everyone feels safe and can pursue a life filled with good health and happiness.”

“In a unique partnership that has shown a true relationship between two powerful institutions in Delaware, Bayhealth has exemplified its commitment to University Athletics, the Nursing Program, events, and activities,” said Delaware State University Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson. “Especially in times like these, we are thankful for our community partners who stand in the fight and show their support to all members of our DSU family.”

Bayhealth is the healthcare provider for and proud sponsor of Delaware State University. DSU alumni and their families represent hundreds of healthcare workers including physicians at Bayhealth.

Bayhealth’s mission is to strengthen the health of our community, one life at a time. As central and southern Delaware’s largest healthcare system, Bayhealthis comprised of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, the freestanding Emergency Department in Smyrna as well as numerous satellite facilities and employed physician practices encompassing a variety of specialties. Bayhealth is a technologically advanced not-for-profit healthcare system with more than 4,000 employees and a medical staff of more than 400 physicians. Bayhealth is an affiliate of Penn Medicine for Heart and Vascular, Cancer and Orthopedics. In Fiscal Year 2020, Bayhealth recorded 96,820 emergency department visits, 18,574 patients admitted to beds, 2,241 births, and provided $68.16 million in unreimbursed care to patients. Visit Bayhealth.org for more information.

