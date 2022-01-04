Baylin Announces Appointment of New CFO

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Nohdomi as Chief Financial Officer effective January 4, 2022.

Mr. Nohdomi has over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership positions, including for a publicly listed Canadian asset management company, an asset-based lender and specialty finance company, and for a private debt fund, as well as international experience, including in the United States. He has an extensive background in financial stewardship, strategic planning, IT systems and debt and equity financing, and has led operational and financial turnarounds. Mr. Nohdomi is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from Cornell University.

"We are delighted to have someone of Dan's caliber join our executive team," said Leighton Carroll, Chief Executive Officer. "Dan's dynamic background and wide-ranging financial management expertise will add significant depth to our finance team. I look forward to working with Dan to solve challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the current business environment and, ultimately, to add value to our shareholders."

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products and services. We strive to meet our customers' needs and anticipate the direction of the market.

