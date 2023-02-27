Baylin Technologies Announces First Order of its Multibeam Antennas from the European Market

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics US subsidiary has received its first order for its multibeam antennas from the European market.

The Galtronics sales team are in Barcelona this week attending Mobile World Congress, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event. Galtronics is very pleased to receive an order from this part of the world. The antennas have already been purchased by North American customers and have been very well received. Galtronics is looking to build on their favourable reception in North America by aggressively expanding sales globally.

Galtronics President, Minya Gavrilovic said, "I am thrilled with the response to the newly released Galtronics multibeam antennas which rival expensive lens-based solutions by providing lens-like beam stability at a panel antenna price point. Now more than ever, people expect high-capacity connectivity no matter where they are."

Multibeam antennas are deployed by wireless carriers for various use cases covering high-traffic and challenging locations, such as major airports as well as high-capacity venues, where the density of customer traffic requires an exceptional wireless solution.

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events, or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance, or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward–looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "outlook", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the expansion of sales of our multibeam antennas into other markets. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

