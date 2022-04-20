U.S. markets closed

Baylin Technologies Receives its First Order for Smart City 5G Solution

·4 min read
  • BYLTF

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Galtronics USA subsidiary has received its first in a series of expected orders from a Smart City Solutions Provider who has partnered with a Tier 1 US carrier to deploy its small cell antennas on streetlights to help accelerate the carrier's 5G roll-out across the United States.

Baylin logo (CNW Group/Baylin Technologies Inc.)
Baylin logo (CNW Group/Baylin Technologies Inc.)

This smart city solution pairs four Galtronics antennas with a small cell radio which sits just above the streetlight case next to the light, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the existing infrastructure, eliminating bulky boxes and wires. This solution has significant advantages for areas that cannot wait the 12-18 months for wireless operators to select small cell sites, engineer unique designs, secure zoning and permitting from municipalities, and ultimately deploy an approved small cell, by dramatically speeding up zoning, permitting and electrical work for carriers.

Minya Gavrilovic, President of Galtronics USA, is pleased with the creation of this unique solution that has been in development with Galtronics' Embedded engineering team for over 18 months. "For the past 5 years, Galtronics has been a leader with its best-in-class small cell antennas for Tier 1 carriers. We are pleased to extend the versatility of our antenna offerings, and this smart solution transforms a streetlight into a 4x4 MIMO capable mid-band 5G site in a cost effective and timely manner. These streetlight small cells provide coverage to a small area, requiring more antennas to provide complete coverage"

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook" "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding expected orders for the Company's antennas for use in street light small cells. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and supporting services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c0426.html

