Baylin Technologies Subsidiary, Galtronics USA, Expands its Industry-Leading Multibeam Antenna Portfolio

0
·4 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies is pleased to announce that its Galtronics USA subsidiary has expanded its multibeam antenna portfolio with the addition of three new products.

Baylin Technologies Logo (CNW Group/Baylin Technologies Inc.)
Baylin Technologies Logo (CNW Group/Baylin Technologies Inc.)

The new antenna products build on Galtronics first multibeam antenna, which has been successfully deployed by a Tier 1 US carrier throughout the United States over the past 18 months. The new products cover multiple spectrum bands, enabling Galtronics to sell to all major US and Canadian wireless carriers.

Galtronics' proprietary multibeam technology overcomes legacy issues which have previously prevented widespread adoption of multibeam antenna technology. The three new antenna products all utilize patent pending beam-tracking stability technology, which make them ideal solutions for stadium, venue, and special event deployments. The Galtronics multibeam portfolio offers superior performance to legacy panel-based multibeam antennas and facilitates deployment in environments where previously only costly lens-based solutions could be utilized.

Minya Gavrilovic, President & CTO at Galtronics is very pleased with his team's technology developments and comments, "Not only have we expanded our multibeam antenna portfolio to continue to solve a major problem with existing multibeam panel antennas, we are also providing cost effective deployment alternatives for service providers that rival expensive lens-based solutions."

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies, added, "This is another example of the innovative engineering being carried out at Galtronics. The original multibeam was a major innovation in wireless antenna technology. By developing these new products, covering additional spectrum offerings, Galtronics has opened multiple new customer opportunities. I look forward to seeing our sales and manufacturing teams convert these opportunities to benefit our customers and our business."

About Galtronics

Galtronics solves the world's most complex connectivity challenges with its custom wireless antenna solutions from concept and design to production and delivery of products for leading global wireless service providers and device OEMs. Galtronics continues to advance wireless connectivity by innovating across its DAS, Small Cell, and Macro Antenna, Home Networking, and Mobile device antenna product and solution offerings.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as "anticipate", "believe", "could" "should", "would", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "indicate", "intend", "likely, "may", "outlook" "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "target", "trend" or "will", or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking  statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the expected performance and salability of the Company's new multibeam antenna products and their improvement over legacy products. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and satellite communications products, and supporting services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c6708.html

