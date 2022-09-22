Baylin Technologies Subsidiary, Galtronics USA, Expands its Industry-Leading Multibeam Antenna Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Baylin Technologies is pleased to announce that its Galtronics USA subsidiary has expanded its multibeam antenna portfolio with the addition of three new products.

The new antenna products build on Galtronics first multibeam antenna, which has been successfully deployed by a Tier 1 US carrier throughout the United States over the past 18 months. The new products cover multiple spectrum bands, enabling Galtronics to sell to all major US and Canadian wireless carriers.

Galtronics' proprietary multibeam technology overcomes legacy issues which have previously prevented widespread adoption of multibeam antenna technology. The three new antenna products all utilize patent pending beam-tracking stability technology, which make them ideal solutions for stadium, venue, and special event deployments. The Galtronics multibeam portfolio offers superior performance to legacy panel-based multibeam antennas and facilitates deployment in environments where previously only costly lens-based solutions could be utilized.

Minya Gavrilovic, President & CTO at Galtronics is very pleased with his team's technology developments and comments, "Not only have we expanded our multibeam antenna portfolio to continue to solve a major problem with existing multibeam panel antennas, we are also providing cost effective deployment alternatives for service providers that rival expensive lens-based solutions."

Leighton Carroll, CEO of Baylin Technologies, added, "This is another example of the innovative engineering being carried out at Galtronics. The original multibeam was a major innovation in wireless antenna technology. By developing these new products, covering additional spectrum offerings, Galtronics has opened multiple new customer opportunities. I look forward to seeing our sales and manufacturing teams convert these opportunities to benefit our customers and our business."

About Galtronics

Galtronics solves the world's most complex connectivity challenges with its custom wireless antenna solutions from concept and design to production and delivery of products for leading global wireless service providers and device OEMs. Galtronics continues to advance wireless connectivity by innovating across its DAS, Small Cell, and Macro Antenna, Home Networking, and Mobile device antenna product and solution offerings.

About Baylin

Baylin (TSX: BYL) is a leading diversified global technology company. The Company focuses on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services.

