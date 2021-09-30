U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    +0.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +34.80 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3473
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2600
    -0.6990 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,503.76
    +2,270.39 (+5.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Baylor College of Medicine to Present eFFECTOR Therapeutics-Supported Research at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that eFFECTOR-supported research from Baylor College of Medicine entitled, “The RNA helicase EIF4A is a therapeutic vulnerability in triple-negative breast cancer” has been accepted as a poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Presentation details:

Title: The RNA helicase EIF4A is a therapeutic vulnerability in triple-negative breast cancer

Author: Na Zhao, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Associate, Dr. Jeffrey M. Rosen Lab, Department of Molecular & Cellular Biology, Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine

Presentation Date and Time: Recorded presentation to be available on October 7 at 9 a.m. ET – October 10 at 5:45 pm ET

Abstract Number: 0630

Hosted by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the 2021 Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics conference will take place as a virtual event October 7-10, 2021. The Symposium brings together academics, scientists and pharmaceutical industry representatives from across the globe to learn the latest innovations in drug development, target selection, and the impact of new discoveries in molecular biology. Additional meeting information is available on AACR’s website.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Contacts:

Investors:
Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke, an ICR Company
646-277-1282
Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media:
Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Canale Communications
619-203-5391
heidi.chokeir@canalecomm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Trevena Posts TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

    Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced data from 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of TRV027 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19. The study was led and funded by Imperial College London, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Imperial Centre for Research Excellence Award. Related: Trevena's TR

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) is surging higher Thursday after the company announced it received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑IND application from the FDA providing a path for Alzamend's planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. “We appreciate the thorough and mea

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • More setbacks for Biogen: state's largest hospital system spurns Alzheimer's drug

    The state's largest health care provider has declined to administer Biogen Inc.'s new Alzheimer's drug, citing concerns over its safety and efficacy months after a controversial FDA approval.

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a share

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.

  • ‘There’s been a high rate of Covid-19 among pregnant individuals’: Doctor

    Dr. Tom Tsai, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute; Assistant Professor in Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biocept: A New Diagnostic Approach to Improve the Lives of Cancer Patients

    Battling cancer is often a long journey—and one that becomes even more challenging for the large number of patients who find that the cancer may have spread to their brain or spinal cord. Between 10% and 30% of cancer patients, and a much higher percentage of late-stage cancer patients will develop brain or spinal cord metastasis. There are an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 brain metastases annually in the U.S. alone. The top two cancers involved in brain metastases are lung (50%) and breast (15%)

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Certain Nasal Sprays May Protect Against Severe COVID-19, Study Finds

    There was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Caelum Biosciences to be acquired by division of AstraZeneca in $150M deal

    The deal's value could grow by up to another $350 million if a series of product development milestones are met.

  • Kansas City hospital mandated COVID shots for employees. Here’s how many left instead

    Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 29) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 29) 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AKYA) Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Applied Genetic Technologies

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.