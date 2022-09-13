U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,985.65
    -124.76 (-3.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,501.69
    -879.65 (-2.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.07
    -479.34 (-3.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.66
    -58.42 (-3.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    -2.04 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.80
    -25.80 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.44 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0121 (-1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0790 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    -0.0157 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3020
    +1.5020 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.27
    -1,430.82 (-6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.11
    -31.59 (-6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Watch nearly 8 minutes of 'Bayonetta 3' gameplay in a new trailer

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 is primed to be a stylish, neon-splattered action title, and Nintendo has the gameplay trailer to prove it. Today the studio dropped nearly eight minutes of Bayonetta 3 gameplay footage on YouTube, showcasing Bayonetta's Witch Time, Demon Masquerade and summoning abilities, and how other characters will play.

The game pits Bayonetta and her cohorts — a witch-in-training called Viola, the Umbra Witch Jeanne and a journalist named Luka — against an army of man-made bioweapons called Homonculi. Each character brings their own flair to the fight; Viola, for instance, can call upon a giant, maniacal Cheshire cat to help her take down massive monsters.

The Demon Masquerade feature allows Bayonetta to channel the abilities of various animals, including a moth, spider and scorpion. There's also a new accessory called Immortal Marionette that adds a one-button input mechanic for combos and defense moves to any difficulty setting in the game.

Bayonetta 3 is set to hit Switch on October 28th.

Recommended Stories