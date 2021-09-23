'Bayonetta 3' will progress onto the Switch in 2022

When Nintendo announced Bayonetta 3 in 2017, Reggie Fils-Aimé was still at the company. After the better part of four years, the Switch exclusive finally has a release date.

Nintendo, Sega and Platinum Games will release Bayonetta 3 in 2022, the gaming giant announced today during its latest Direct presentation. Nintendo also shared a new trailer for the title, showing off gameplay for the first time. In classic Bayonetta style, the clip was completely absurd. At one point, we see Bayonetta controlling kaiju monsters in what almost looks like an action RPG. Take a look for yourself.

Nintendo promised to share more information about the game soon.