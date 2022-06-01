U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

BayPort Credit Union Wins Industry CUNA Marketing Award for Checking Campaign

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is pleased to announce it was honored with a Diamond Award by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing and Business Development Council for Excellence in Marketing at the March 2022 Council Conference.

President and CEO Jim Mears holding BayPort's 2022 CUNA Diamond Award.
The most prestigious annual credit union industry competition, the CUNA Diamond Awards recognize and reward creative excellence and outstanding results.

BayPort won in the Complete Campaign category for its consumer checking campaign. The campaign, called "BayPort Smart," recognizes that people have many options when it comes to finding the best financial institution to put their hard-earned money. That's why BayPort introduced their two newly created checking account choices: High Yield Checking and Cash Back Checking.

This year, CUNA received 1,195 entries from credit unions all over the U.S., but only 262 entries were selected as Diamond Award winners. Judges evaluated entries based on strategy, design, production, creative concept, and campaign results.

BayPort's award-winning consumer checking campaign launched in January 2021 and features TV spots, digital executions, radio, outdoor, and print.

About BayPort
In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

