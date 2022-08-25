U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Bayside Marin Named One of California’s Top Addiction Treatment Centers

Bayside Marin
·2 min read

Newsweek’s third annual list ranked 330 facilities nationwide

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Marin is proud to announce that it ranked No. 5 in Newsweek’s list of best addiction treatment centers in California for 2022.

To create the Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global market research and consumer data firm. They invited more than 4,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey, which took place from June to July.

The list is based on two data sources — an online survey by state, and accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Facilities were assigned scores based on a variety of factors, including quality of care, follow-up services, accommodations, amenities, and accreditation.

This year, Newsweek and Statista included 330 addiction treatment centers in their final list, which represents the top 8%-17% of providers from 25 states. The 25 states that were included in this year’s evaluation are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“I am pleasantly surprised and genuinely humbled that we have received this level of recognition,” said Bayside Marin CEO Mark Sawyer. “This is a reflection of the quality care Bayside Marin has provided over the years and a testament to the hard work that takes place every day by our dedicated staff.”

About Bayside Marin

Bayside Marin is a nationally respected provider of personalized residential and outpatient services for adults age 18 and older of all genders who have developed substance use disorders and certain co-occurring mental health concerns. With multiple luxurious residences in the hills overlooking San Rafael, California, Bayside Marin is uniquely prepared to offer world-class care and comprehensive support within a discreet, private, and comfortable environment. For more information, please visit www.baysidemarin.com.

CONTACT: Mila Sardelli Bayside Marin Mila.Sardelli@acadiahealthcare.com


