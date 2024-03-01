Baytex Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$2.71b (up 17% from FY 2022).

Net loss: CA$233.4m (down by 127% from CA$855.6m profit in FY 2022).

CA$0.33 loss per share (down from CA$1.53 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Baytex Energy Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 8.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.8% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are down 5.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Baytex Energy is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.