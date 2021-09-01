Baytex Provides Update to 2021 Clearwater Appraisal Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) is pleased to provide an update to its 2021 Clearwater appraisal program and announce a second strategic land agreement with the Peavine Métis Settlement.



"The Clearwater has emerged as one of the most profitable plays in Canada and our 2021 appraisal program has delivered production results beyond our initial expectations. We have drilled five successful oil wells and our Clearwater production has increased to greater than 2,300 bbl/d. In addition, we are excited to have expanded our partnership with the Peavine Métis Settlement in northwest Alberta increasing our land position within the settlement by a further 20 sections to 80 contiguous sections,” commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Appraisal Program Yields Strong Results

We currently have five producing wells on our Peavine acreage and production has increased from zero at the beginning of this year to greater than 2,300 bbl/d, currently. The two eight-lateral wells that offset our initial discovery well have generated 30-day initial production rates of 695 bbl/d and 412 bbl/d, respectively, which rank among the top Clearwater wells drilled-to-date. Our third eight-lateral well drilled three miles to the east of our discovery pad was brought onstream August 15 and is currently producing 750 bbl/d.

The following table summarizes the results of our 2021 appraisal program.

Area Well Spud Rig Release # of Laterals 30-Day Initial

Production Rate

(bbl/d) (1) Current

Production Rate

(bbl/d) Peavine 100/04-34-078-16W5 January 7 January 15 2 175 100 Peavine 102/04-34-078-16W5 June 15 June 21 2 175 175 Peavine 100/13-27-078-16W5 June 22 July 6 8 695 875 Peavine 100/05-34-078-16W5 July 8 July 18 8 412 450 Peavine 102/11-31-078-15W5 July 20 August 4 8 --- 750

(1) 30-Day Initial Production Rate (bbl/d) is defined as the average oil rate over the first 720 hours of production following drilling fluid recovery.



Second Strategic Land Agreement

We are committed to building and maintaining respectful relationships with Indigenous communities and creating opportunities for meaningful economic participation and inclusion. In early 2020, we executed a strategic agreement with the Peavine Métis Settlement in the Peace River area that covered 60 sections of land directly to the south of our existing Seal operations. At the time, we identified significant potential for an early stage exploratory play targeting the Spirit River formation, a Clearwater formation equivalent.

In August 2021, we executed a second strategic agreement with the Peavine Métis Settlement that covers an additional 20 sections, bringing our total Peavine acreage to 80 contiguous sections. When combined with our legacy acreage position in northwest Alberta, we estimate that over 120 sections are prospective for Clearwater development.

Preliminary 2022 Activity

As part of our 2022 plan, which is to be confirmed and released in early December 2021, we are working with the Peavine Métis Settlement and are preparing to drill up to two additional Clearwater wells in late 2021 and execute an expanded program of 12 to 18 wells in 2022. To-date, we have de-risked 20 sections and pending further success, believe the play now holds the potential for greater than 200 locations.

We will update our five-year plan in December to include Clearwater activity. At current commodity prices, the Clearwater generates among the strongest economics within our portfolio with payouts of less than six months and has the ability to grow organically while enhancing our free cash flow profile. We remain committed to maximizing free cash flow and accelerating our balance sheet deleveraging, with the goal of delivering meaningful returns to shareholders.

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Non-GAAP Financial and Capital Management Measures

In this news release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as adjusted funds flow, exploration and development expenditures and free cash flow) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP (“non-GAAP measures”) and are considered non-GAAP measures. While adjusted funds flow, exploration and development expenditures and free cash flow are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, our determination of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other issuers.

Adjusted funds flow is not a measurement based on generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in Canada, but is a financial term commonly used in the oil and gas industry. We define adjusted funds flow as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash operating working capital and asset retirement obligations settled. Our determination of adjusted funds flow may not be comparable to other issuers. We consider adjusted funds flow a key measure that provides a more complete understanding of operating performance and our ability to generate funds for exploration and development expenditures, debt repayment, settlement of our abandonment obligations and potential future dividends.

Exploration and development expenditures is not a measurement based on GAAP in Canada. We define exploration and development expenditures as additions to exploration and evaluation assets combined with additions to oil and gas properties. Our definition of exploration and development expenditures may not be comparable to other issuers. We use exploration and development expenditures to measure and evaluate the performance of our capital programs. The total amount of exploration and development expenditures is managed as part of our budgeting process and can vary from period to period depending on the availability of adjusted funds flow and other sources of liquidity.

Free cash flow is not a measurement based on GAAP in Canada. We define free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less exploration and development expenditures (both non-GAAP measures discussed above), payments on lease obligations, and asset retirement obligations settled. Our determination of free cash flow may not be comparable to other issuers. We use free cash flow to evaluate funds available for debt repayment, common share repurchases, potential future dividends and acquisition and disposition opportunities.

Drilling Locations

This news release discloses potential drilling locations associated with our Peavine Clearwater lands. All of the potential drill locations are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on our prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. As compared to booked locations, unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves and there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty whether such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which the Company actually drills wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Advisory Regarding Oil and Gas Information

References herein to average 30-day initial production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for us or the assets for which such rates are provided. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, we caution that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

This news release includes references to 30-day initial and current production rates in bbl/d, in each case the product type being produced is “heavy oil” as defined by NI 51-101.

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

