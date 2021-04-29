U.S. markets closed

Baytex Reports Shareholder Meeting Results

Baytex Energy Corp.
·2 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”) (TSX: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 153,884,894 common shares being 27.28% of Baytex’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes For

#

%

Mark R. Bly

120,919,891

94.44

Trudy M. Curran

120,315,768

93.96

Don G. Hrap

120,974,248

94.48

Edward D. LaFehr

119,950,156

93.68

Jennifer A. Maki

119,639,765

93.44

Gregory K. Melchin

119,240,336

93.12

David L. Pearce

123,453,497

96.42

Steve D.L. Reynish

121,115,773

94.59

KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows.

Votes For

#

%

150,778,420

98.58

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows.

Votes For

#

%

114,927,816

89.76

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com