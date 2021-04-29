Baytex Reports Shareholder Meeting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”) (TSX: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 153,884,894 common shares being 27.28% of Baytex’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.
At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below.
Votes For
#
%
Mark R. Bly
120,919,891
94.44
Trudy M. Curran
120,315,768
93.96
Don G. Hrap
120,974,248
94.48
Edward D. LaFehr
119,950,156
93.68
Jennifer A. Maki
119,639,765
93.44
Gregory K. Melchin
119,240,336
93.12
David L. Pearce
123,453,497
96.42
Steve D.L. Reynish
121,115,773
94.59
KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows.
Votes For
#
%
150,778,420
98.58
In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows.
Votes For
#
%
114,927,816
89.76
Baytex Energy Corp.
Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:
Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com