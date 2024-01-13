BayWa (ETR:BYW shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 8.4% this week, taking one-year losses to 29%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) share price slid 30% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 3.7%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 4.4% over three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

Since BayWa has shed €126m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

See our latest analysis for BayWa

BayWa isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

BayWa's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 2.2%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 30% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

XTRA:BYW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2024

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

BayWa shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 3.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BayWa better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that BayWa is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.