Bazefield and W3 Energy start cooperation

UMEÅ, Sweden, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W3 Energy has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with Bazefield AS and thereby implements the EnOS Bazefield operating system in the business. In addition, W3 Energy will support Bazefield's product and customer development.

"We are gradually moving towards a hybrid world in renewable energy production and with EnOS Bazefield we get a platform that allows us to continue our expansion. We look forward to contributing in the development of their products and sharing our experience with their customers", says W3 Energy's CEO Pär Dunder.

Swedish W3 Energy is one of the Nordics' leading players in the operation, management and optimization of wind farms. So far, the company has mainly been focusing on asset management for wind power in northern Sweden, but has now commenced a business development both in terms of different types of energy and their geographical playing field. Pär Dunder says: "All types of renewable energy are within our scope and we can combine wind power with everything from solar energy and battery storage systems to hydrogen production. We see renewable energy management as a craftmanship and it is not enough to be the best carpenter – you have to have the best tools as well. In the new kind of hybrid world in which we operate, it is Bazefield that can offer us that. In addition, they are an extremely competent partner in our internationalization."

Future-proof system for handling large amounts of data

In order to optimize the production of wind power, W3 Energy handles data from 40,000 measurement points per second, that are then processed and analyzed. The transition to Bazefield is carried out because it is a future-proof system, which can handle both today's requirements and further business development. Sara Ölund is the Teamleader Operations Controller at W3 Energy and coordinates the daily work within the team, which includes ensuring efficient information flows. "Personally, I think it is fantastic that we are now making the transition to Bazefield. It is an extremely easy-to-use system, which gives us even greater opportunities to work proactively, easily and efficiently", she says.

W3 Energy becomes a preferred partner

Norwegian Bazefield AS has reaped great international success with its operating system for the production of renewable energy. Today, they are regarded as world leaders in the development of solutions that support asset management linked to all types of renewable energy. The company's CEO Sigurd Joakim Juvik is very positive about the cooperation agreement: "W3 Energy is a type of customer that we really like, both for their skills, ambitions and how they are as people. Therefore, it feels good that it is a three-piece collaboration, where in addition to delivering a powerful platform, we also make W3 Energy a preferred partner who can develop our products and help our other customers become better in how to use them. We look forward to both taking advantage of the competence within W3 Energy and at the same time deliver a system that supports their ambitions for the future."

Eva Liljendahl, who is the Sales Director Nordics at Bazefield, is also positive about the effects of the collaboration between Bazefield and W3 Energy: "What this market needs is integration between production and technology and sales and finance. This is exactly what Bazefield gives W3 Energy, and thus also their customers", she says.

W3 Energy is a completely independent asset manager, responsible for both financial and operational management of wind farms, with offices in Piteå, Skellefteå and Umeå. The portfolio of 1860 MW means that approximately 18 % of the renewable energy produced in Sweden is managed by W3 Energy. The company specializes in wind power in cold climates and also offers management on facilities that combine several types of renewable energy.

Bazefield AS is a software product company headquartered in Norway. The company has its roots back to 1991 and was demerged from Baze Technology in 2016. Envision Digital, a global AIoT technology leader, headquartered in Singapore came onboard with 100% ownership to fuel the independent operating Bazefield's growth. It's industry-leading product, Bazefield is the most comprehensive and fastest growing OEM independent operation management system for renewable energy, which provides tools for real-time monitoring, reporting, availability planning, stop and loss analysis and fact-based decision. Bazefield is used across +1400 sites and 102 GW of renewable energy sites in all regions worldwide. Notable clients include Invenergy, EDF Renewables, SSE Renewables, Neoen, Equinor, BayWa and a range of others. See www.bazefield.com for more.

