U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.75
    -14.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,834.00
    -76.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,794.00
    -64.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.68
    +2.42 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.60
    +5.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.86
    +7.44 (+29.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4000
    +0.2200 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,276.57
    -3,204.37 (-8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    -76.87 (-8.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.21
    -60.06 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Bazelet™ to Introduce its PECSA™ Ingredient at the National Restaurant Association Show May 21-24, 2022, Chicago, IL.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBCO
Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.
Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO): Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (Bazelet™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc., announces they will exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show May 21-24, 2022, at the Chicago's McCormick Place. Bazelet is joining 2,000 vendors and over 50,000 show attendees across the food and beverage industry to introduce PECSA™, its plant-based, non-GMO ingredient made from genetically THC free patented plants. PECSA™ is a first-to-market proprietary blend of CBG derived from a federally legal and patented cannabis-plant with zero THC addressing the vast global demand for natural, non-psychoactive, plant-based food and beverage products.

PECSA™ stands for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. The EndoCannabinoid System (ECS) is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, and immune and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells.

Bazelet's executive chef Michael Christner said, "I am looking forward to four days of sharing with my peers the benefits of PECSA, its active ingredients, and demonstrating how PECSA can deliver profitable sales for their operation and exceed customer demand and expectations."

Find Bazelet at booth number 4548, conveniently located in Hall B, a short way down the central entry aisle to the right. Meet executive Chef Michael Christner, sales associates, and members of Bazelet’s leadership team to learn about PECSA and how it can benefit your business.

The 2022 NRA Show is a must-attend event for the food service industry dealing with new unprecedented demands and realities. One of these demands is to produce non-GMO cannabis ingredients that are federally legal, readily available, and affordable. PECSA is that product. Less than 5% of the world population consumes cannabis that contains THC, an illegal substance. PECSA serves and benefits the 95% of the world population who do not, cannot, or choose not to use THC.

"We believe PECSA can and should be part of a balanced diet. The PECSA diet promotes ECS health and homeostasis. Regular consumption of PECSA in Food and Beverage products is a vital, convenient, and affordable source of healthy cannabinoids, genetically free of THC. I look forward to working with food and beverage clients large and small to incorporate PECSA into their products," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Ward.

During this industry's pinnacle event, Bazelet will work bell to bell to develop customer relationships, network with industry professionals, and participate in events and conferences.

"I'm excited to present at the NRA show. I've had a career in global food and beverage, and this is exactly the event we want to be at to introduce PECSA to the world. Our Federally legal, 0% THC cannabis product has a 95 times more addressable market than THC-based cannabis. More people are into food, beverages, and health than getting high; PECSA is good for people, including those who use THC, " said Chief Financial and Operational Officer Walter Tabaschek.

About Neon Bloom: Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO), doing business as Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. ("Bazelet"), holds the exclusive license to grow in the United States a patented zero-THC, high CBG Cannabis sativa L plant which received United States Patent No. PP32,725 on January 5, 2021. The patented plant, which was named PAN2020, is remarkably high in Cannabigerol (CBG) with undetectable levels (zero percent) of both Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Consistent with the company's mantra to create zero-THC products (the company's Cannabis-ZERO platform), Bazelet is actively developing non-GMO cannabis Sativa plants that produce zero-THC while being rich in CBG and other valuable cannabinoids. Bazelet is a wholly owned subsidiary of the public company that manufactures and markets PECSA, a patent-pending, proprietary full extract of the PAN2020 plant with other added proprietary ingredients. PECSA stands for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. The EndoCannabinoid System is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, ne and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells. The company's primary focus is to sell and market PECSA as a non-GMO, plant-based ingredient for the global food, drug, cosmetic, and tobacco industries. To meet the anticipated worldwide demand for PECSA, Bazelet has established a vertically integrated supply chain providing operational control from patented cannabis plants to proprietary patented plant processing to GMP-produced finished products, all with traceability from seed to sale. Bazelet grows patented plants in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East coming online in 2023. Processing and distribution facilities are located in the U.S. and Europe.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those implied in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

#Bazelet™ #BazeletHealth #PECSA™ #Cannabis America #hemp #zerothc #thc #nationalrestaurantassociationshow #NRAshow #theshow2022 #chicagomay2022 #chicagoevents #may2022events

CONTACT: Dan Martin
EMAIL: media@bazelethealth.com
WEBSITE: www.bazelethealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19. Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed. That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles based on Tesla's established work week at the facility, according to Reuters calculations.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • European Tech Giant Shaken by Bullying Claims, Exodus of Women

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says P

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Chinese Lockdowns Weigh Heavily on Adidas’ First Quarter Results

    The German sportswear giant's revenues fell 3 percent, as it struggled with COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain woes in the east.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulatory officials have arrived in Beijing seeking to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The stand-off, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The talks between officials from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and their counterparts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) can be described as 'late stage' after China made concessions in recent months, the people said.

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • Bankers Quit Jobs for Shot at Riches in ‘Wall Street of Crypto’

    (Bloomberg) -- In the shadow of Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel, crypto executives rubbed shoulders with Emirati royals, Wall Street bankers and Instagram influencers. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukr

  • Analyst Report: Uber Technologies, Inc.

    Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country imported

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • Food Prices Hold Near Record as Ukraine War Upends Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Global food prices held near a record as crop trade is disrupted by the war in Ukraine, exacerbating tight supplies and stoking inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarRussia’s inva