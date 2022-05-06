Bazelet™ to Introduce its PECSA™ Ingredient at the National Restaurant Association Show May 21-24, 2022, Chicago, IL.

Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO): Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (Bazelet™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc., announces they will exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show May 21-24, 2022, at the Chicago's McCormick Place. Bazelet is joining 2,000 vendors and over 50,000 show attendees across the food and beverage industry to introduce PECSA™, its plant-based, non-GMO ingredient made from genetically THC free patented plants. PECSA™ is a first-to-market proprietary blend of CBG derived from a federally legal and patented cannabis-plant with zero THC addressing the vast global demand for natural, non-psychoactive, plant-based food and beverage products.



PECSA™ stands for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. The EndoCannabinoid System (ECS) is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, and immune and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells.

Bazelet's executive chef Michael Christner said, "I am looking forward to four days of sharing with my peers the benefits of PECSA, its active ingredients, and demonstrating how PECSA can deliver profitable sales for their operation and exceed customer demand and expectations."

Find Bazelet at booth number 4548, conveniently located in Hall B, a short way down the central entry aisle to the right. Meet executive Chef Michael Christner, sales associates, and members of Bazelet’s leadership team to learn about PECSA and how it can benefit your business.

The 2022 NRA Show is a must-attend event for the food service industry dealing with new unprecedented demands and realities. One of these demands is to produce non-GMO cannabis ingredients that are federally legal, readily available, and affordable. PECSA is that product. Less than 5% of the world population consumes cannabis that contains THC, an illegal substance. PECSA serves and benefits the 95% of the world population who do not, cannot, or choose not to use THC.

"We believe PECSA can and should be part of a balanced diet. The PECSA diet promotes ECS health and homeostasis. Regular consumption of PECSA in Food and Beverage products is a vital, convenient, and affordable source of healthy cannabinoids, genetically free of THC. I look forward to working with food and beverage clients large and small to incorporate PECSA into their products," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Ward.

During this industry's pinnacle event, Bazelet will work bell to bell to develop customer relationships, network with industry professionals, and participate in events and conferences.

"I'm excited to present at the NRA show. I've had a career in global food and beverage, and this is exactly the event we want to be at to introduce PECSA to the world. Our Federally legal, 0% THC cannabis product has a 95 times more addressable market than THC-based cannabis. More people are into food, beverages, and health than getting high; PECSA is good for people, including those who use THC, " said Chief Financial and Operational Officer Walter Tabaschek.

About Neon Bloom: Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO), doing business as Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. ("Bazelet"), holds the exclusive license to grow in the United States a patented zero-THC, high CBG Cannabis sativa L plant which received United States Patent No. PP32,725 on January 5, 2021. The patented plant, which was named PAN2020, is remarkably high in Cannabigerol (CBG) with undetectable levels (zero percent) of both Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Consistent with the company's mantra to create zero-THC products (the company's Cannabis-ZERO platform), Bazelet is actively developing non-GMO cannabis Sativa plants that produce zero-THC while being rich in CBG and other valuable cannabinoids. Bazelet is a wholly owned subsidiary of the public company that manufactures and markets PECSA, a patent-pending, proprietary full extract of the PAN2020 plant with other added proprietary ingredients. PECSA stands for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. The EndoCannabinoid System is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, ne and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells. The company's primary focus is to sell and market PECSA as a non-GMO, plant-based ingredient for the global food, drug, cosmetic, and tobacco industries. To meet the anticipated worldwide demand for PECSA, Bazelet has established a vertically integrated supply chain providing operational control from patented cannabis plants to proprietary patented plant processing to GMP-produced finished products, all with traceability from seed to sale. Bazelet grows patented plants in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East coming online in 2023. Processing and distribution facilities are located in the U.S. and Europe.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those implied in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

