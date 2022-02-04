U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

BBAM Raises $1.5 Billion for Second Aviation Fund

·2 min read

Incline Aviation II is a multi-strategy aviation fund focused on investing in leased commercial aircraft

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBAM Limited Partnership (BBAM), a world leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that it has closed its latest flagship aircraft leasing fund, Incline Aviation II, with total capital commitments of approximately $1.5 billion.

BBAM Limited Partnership logo
BBAM Limited Partnership logo

A diverse group of institutional investors committed to Incline Aviation II, including some of the world's largest public and private employee pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. The fund attracted a mix of repeat and first-time investors.

"We appreciate the strong backing from existing and new investors that made our second Incline Aviation fund closing a huge success," said Steve Zissis, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBAM. "We have been actively investing and are excited about the opportunity to generate attractive returns for our investors while partnering with our airline clients globally."

Incline Aviation II has deployed approximately $318.0 million of equity commitments across 31 aircraft investments as of December 31, 2021.

Incline Aviation II continues BBAM's successful aviation investment strategy with a fund dedicated to investing in leased commercial aircraft. Incline Aviation I, a first-of-its-kind multi-strategy fund, closed in 2017 with total capital commitments of $931 million.

About BBAM

BBAM is the world's largest dedicated manager of investments in leased commercial jet aircraft, and has provided more than 70 airline customers globally with fleet and financing solutions over more than three decades. With more than 450 aircraft and $21 billion of assets under management, BBAM employs over 130 professionals at its headquarters in San Francisco and offices around the world, located in Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich, Dublin, Puerto Rico, and Santiago. For more info about BBAM please visit bbam.com.

Contacts:

BBAM Media Contact
info@bbam.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbam-raises-1-5-billion-for-second-aviation-fund-301475772.html

SOURCE BBAM Limited Partnership

