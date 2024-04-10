BBB warns of reshipping scam at FLL Shipping in Winfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An address in Winfield is falsely linked to a reshipping scam.

The Better Business Bureau says FLL shipping, formerly known as First Lane Logistics US LLC and FL Ship, recruits people to work from home to receive, repack and send parcels.

Employees of FLL Shipping never get paid despite giving their bank information.

The BBB says they have received more than 1,300 complaints in the last month.

For details about what a reshipping scam is from the United States Postal Service, click here.

The BBB has shared tips to avoid job scams:

Research the job offer. Call or go directly to the company’s website for contact information to verify the job posting.

Check on businesses at BBB.org if they claim to be offering jobs.

Do an internet search with the employer’s name and the word “scam” to see if there are reports involving job scams.

Examine the email address of those offering jobs to see if it matches the protocols used by an actual company. Be alert to Gmail business email addresses.

Consider creating a separate email address when posting a resume on job boards or applying for jobs. This can help detect “offers” from scam employers you did not contact.

Consider setting up a second bank account simply to handle pay for jobs where you have never met the employer in person.

If you’re paying for the promise of a job, it’s most likely a scam.

Be very wary of mystery shopping or secret shopper positions.

Work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages are likely scams.

Beware of jobs that involve receiving and forwarding money .

Don’t fall for a fake check scam. BBB is unaware of any legitimate job offers that send checks to applicants and ask them to send money to a third party.

Be cautious in providing personal information such as your full address, birth date, and financial information in your resume or to unverified recruiters and online applications.

Be wary of vague job descriptions.

Even if you do the work, it still may be a scam .

Do not respond to calls, text messages, or emails from unknown numbers or suspicious addresses.

Do not click any links in a text message from a number you do not recognize. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren’t hacked.

Victims of job scams can report them to BBB.org or BBB.org/scamtracker.

