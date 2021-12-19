U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.93
    +21.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    -2.09 (-2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1247
    -0.0091 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0083 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6960
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,804.25
    +724.92 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.86
    -21.30 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

BBC Bitcoin mining report used in crypto-scam

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·9 min read
The BBC&#39;s James Clayton with rows of Bitcoin mining equipment
The BBC's James Clayton with rows of Bitcoin mining equipment

Chiranjeevi lives in Hyderabad, India, with his young family.

He is a smiley, glass-half-full kind of guy - naturally positive and full of energy.

He's smart, too, and works in an Indian tech company.

He's the least likely person, you'd think, to fall victim to an online scam.

Yet in October he was defrauded out of his life's savings - $4,000 (£3,000).

He couldn't believe it.

"I was so stressed. I was just lost. I told my wife and she said, 'I thought you were intelligent. How did you lose so much money?'"

He messaged me in late October out of the blue, telling me what had happened.

He wasn't just telling me about the deception, though. He was warning me.

Because central to the scam was a distorted version of my reporting.

Earlier this year I was given access to a Bitcoin mine in New York state. I made a report about it - focused on how mining Bitcoin produces carbon emissions.

Screengrab from the Telegram channel
The Telegram channel used part of James Clayton's report

However, that is not the report that Chiranjeevi saw.

On 18 October he joined a Telegram channel called B2C Mining.

Telegram is an encrypted messaging service, like WhatsApp, but with "channels", which can feel more like a Facebook group.

The B2C Mining channel claimed to be part of a company that owned and operated a Bitcoin mine in Russia.

At the top of the group, pinned to the channel, was my report… only it wasn't quite my report.

It had been altered, cutting out anything to do with climate change, and suggesting that the mine I had reported on was in fact the channel's.

"I thought it was very genuine," Chiranjeevi says. "That is what allured me".

"I thought that you had visited the mining company," he told me. "I've been seeing the BBC since I was a kid, and it has a reputation all over the world."

There were other videos, too - of happy customers who had made money. People had also posted the gains they had made.

Chiranjeevi was intrigued.

The company claimed to mine crypto-currencies by request - with amazing profits.

"They said they would mine them for 24 hours, and they could make you around 20-to-40%, depending on the type of crypto-coin," Chiranjeevi said.

The group had nearly 3,000 members. Surely so many people couldn't be wrong? He decided to give it a whirl.

He began speaking to the channel admin privately - someone who claimed to be the chief executive of B2C Mining - Vadmir Peavsky.

Vadmir Peavsky is not a real person, but we'll get on to that.

Peavsky told Chiranjeevi that if he were to send him over $160 they would mine a type of crypto-currency for 24 hours.

Twenty-four hours later, his investment was returned with interest. Chiranjeevi had made about $40. He couldn't believe how simple it was.

"It was easy money," he says.

Chiranjeevi lives in a flat. He's comfortable enough. However, he has bigger dreams. He wants to live in a house, and he wants to put his children through university.

Those dreams suddenly seemed attainable. He now had a side hustle, a second income, almost, investing in crypto-mining.

He decided to raise the stakes.

This time he decided to give Peavsky $250 in a crypto-currency called Tron. In five days he was hoping for some hefty returns.

However, as the mining started, Peavsky began to message with bad news. The mining had run into problems. Peavsky needed more money to fix them.

And if Chiranjeevi didn't pay, he might lose his investment.

"I fell into his trap" he says.

It wasn't the last request. The problems kept coming. More money was needed to keep the mining going, to save his initial investment. There's a point in the exchange where you think Chiranjeevi has worked it out…

A screengrab from the exchange between Chiranjeevi and Mr Peavsky
A screengrab from the exchange between Chiranjeevi and Mr Peavsky

Chiranjeevi was starting to panic.

But he was in too far. He'd run through his entire savings and was now borrowing money from his family. But even then, he made one last payment, hoping, praying, it was real.

It wasn't.

"The fallacy of sunk costs, time pressure, good cop/bad cop... It's a classic scam," says Jessica Barker, author of Confident Cyber Security.

Barker says Telegram's end-to-end encryption, combined with a growth in users, has attracted more and more scammers to the platform.

As part of my research into the group I found another man who had been deceived. It took a bit of time for him to speak to me, and he did so on condition of anonymity.

The student, who is 19 and also from India, told me he lost his and his family's savings.

He wanted to mine at a lower scale, initially with $15.

Peavsky began to pressure him to invest more. "Can't you borrow money from family and friends?" he said.

Eventually the student did. He promised the people he loved he could give them big returns in exchange for their rupees.

But to his horror, the "just one more" payment requests started coming. If he didn't pay within a certain time frame, his entire investment was to be forfeited.

He borrowed more money, eventually giving Peavsky $400 - a huge amount to him.

The student began to realise that it was a scam. Terrified, he began to beg Peavsky to give him his money back.

Finally, Peavsky asked him, as if it were a ransom video, to upload a clip of him saying how pleased he was with the service.

A screengrab of the exchange between the student and Mr Peavsky
A screengrab of the exchange between the student and Mr Peavsky

It helps to explain why there were so many positive videos on the group channel: some had been made under duress.

The student told me he felt suicidal after that final exchange.

I had many questions about the scam, but the most obvious was: who is Vadmir Peavsky?

I first started with the company that Mr Peavsky claimed to run - B2C Mining. This is a real company, based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. But it's not run by Vadmir Peavksy.

The company builds Bitcoin mines for clients, and repairs machinery. Some of their pictures and branding had been used on the Telegram channel.

"We don't have any Telegram channels and we don't sell any crypto-currency," Vladimir Ligai, who works at the company, told me.

The scammers used this picture, taken from social media, claiming it was part of their mine. They also used the B2C logo and name.

A picture taken from the company&#39;s website by the scammers
A picture from the genuine company's website was used by the scammers

He says he'd never heard of Vadmir Peavsky.

That may well be because Vadmir Peavsky is not a real name.

We know that, because the pictures of Mr Peavsky used on the Telegram channel actually belong to a man called Vladimir Paevskiy - a subtle but important difference in spelling.

A picture of the real Vladmir Paevskiy. He says his identity was taken by the scammers
The real Vladmir Paevskiy says his identity was taken by the scammers

Vladimir Paevskiy is real. He's 34 and from Moscow. He is a crypto-investor and has more than one million followers on Instagram. He regularly shares pictures of himself standing in front of crypto-mining equipment.

I eventually managed to speak to him.

Vladimir Peavskiy told the BBC his identity had also been taken by the scammers.

"The scammers have taken my pictures from Instagram," he says.

A picture used by the channel, claiming to be Vadmir Peavksy, &quot;the CEO of B2C Mining&quot;.
A picture used by the channel, claiming to be "Vadmir Peavksy, the CEO of B2C Mining"

So who took Vladimir Paevskiy's identity?

Both of the scam victims I spoke to paid Peavsky using different crypto-currencies.

To do this, they needed to send the money into the scammer's digital wallet, which has a specific ID number.

"Frank" works for Whale Alert, an organisation that monitors crypto-transactions. He's an expert at monitoring and analysing crypto-scams. He's asked us not to use his surname.

"These are not pros," says Frank.

They had used the same wallet over and over again, some 60 payments being made into one account alone.

In total, he found $25,000 had been scammed by the group. There's likely to be more that Frank could not find, too.

The scammers were making money but they had been sloppy.

The group redirected the crypto they had convinced people to pay them into several crypto-exchanges, where the currencies can be swapped for cash.

Two of the exchanges were based in India - bitbns.com and wazirx.com.

"Why would anybody from Russia transfer to an Indian exchange to trade crypto for rupees?" Frank says. "My guess is that these scammers are not from Russia, but from India."

"Peavsky is almost certainly not one person. It is an organised criminal gang," he says.

Chiranjeevi always thought he was talking to a Russian. The scam was so convincing that even now when you tell him that Peavsky isn't a real person, he can't quite believe it.

That the scammers are likely to be from India is good news for the victims.

"In theory, there is no reason that the Indian authorities can't find these people and the money be returned," says Frank.

The information Frank collected has been handed over to the national cyber-crime department of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

These kinds of scams can have devastating impacts on victims and families. And the scale at which they operate is vast.

The day I interviewed Frank, he had personally seen $58,000 being sent to suspect crypto-wallets. It is fraud on an industrial scale.

Chiranjeevi still can't believe he was scammed. Such was the stress he was under during the five-day mining process, he says he was almost relieved when he finally worked out it was a scam.

"My wife forgave me," he says.

Not all families and friends are so understanding.

As for the student, he says he is no longer suicidal, but he hasn't told the people he borrowed from that he's lost their money.

He's now working evenings to try to earn the money to pay them back. He says it's affecting his studies, but what can he do? He has no choice.

You can listen to the radio documentary about this investigation,'The Fake Bitcoin Mine' here:

James Clayton is the BBC's Silicon Valley correspondent. His Twitter handle is @jamesclayton5

Recommended Stories

  • Do Coinbase’ Bitcoin Volumes Precede BTC’s Price Moves? Analyst Investigates

    When Bitcoin’s price drops, it seems to influence the trading patterns on Coinbase (COIN), which see a drop in volume too. However, Mizuho Securities Dan Dolev has noticed there may be another pattern playing out. “Common sense tells us that changes in Bitcoin prices can influence trading behavior on the COIN platform,” the analyst said. “But is the opposite true too at times? Said differently: could changes in COIN's market share of Bitcoin prove to be a potential leading indicator for Bitcoin

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Gaining Today

    Following a day of sell-offs on Friday, the cryptocurrency market is posting some recovery momentum on Saturday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up roughly 3.3% from the stock market's closing bell on Friday. Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) tokens were up roughly 6.4% and 6%, respectively, over the same period.

  • 10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other than Bitcoin

    Altcoins sometimes present themselves as modified or improved versions of Bitcoin. Given the volatility of Bitcoin prices, you may wish to keep an eye on these 10 alternatives.

  • Could Sea Limited Become the Next Amazon?

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is often called the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Southeast Asia" because it owns Shopee, the region's largest e-commerce platform. Analysts expect Amazon to generate nearly 50 times more revenue than Sea this year. Amazon's market cap of $1.76 trillion also dwarfs Sea's market cap of $123 billion.

  • Microsoft's Bing suspends auto suggest function in China at government's behest

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp's Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its auto suggest function in China for 30 days. "Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday. Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year by a regulatory crackdown that has imposed fresh curbs on areas from content to customer privacy.

  • Bitcoin vs. Litecoin: What's the Difference?

    Litecoin has been referred to as the silver to Bitcoin's gold, but what is Litecoin, and how does it compare to its more famous counterpart?

  • Alibaba Targets $100 Billion Southeast Asian Commerce Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has unveiled ambitious objectives for its Southeast Asian arm Lazada, accelerating an overseas expansion to offset Chinese economic and regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeEngland Has Hundreds of Thousands of New Omicron Cases DailyOmicron Gets Aro

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before the New Year

    This platform has all the features of a stable and scalable model, and it should be a big growth engine in 2022.

  • Here's Why I'm Not Buying Shiba Inu, and You Shouldn't Either

    If you think Wall Street has had a good year, take a closer look at how well cryptocurrencies have performed. The aggregate value of all digital currencies has come close to tripling in 2021, and is up more than 14-fold since the March 2020 bottom. While the "Big Two" -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- account for 62% of the total digital currency market cap, neither coin has been creating more buzz or history this year than Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

  • Palantir to localize UK data operations as privacy regulations tighten

    While Palantir already hosts all UK customer data within the country, handling of metadata is currently done in the United States. Palantir plans to make the shift of data processing operations by the end of 2022, enabling customers in the UK and also the European Union (EU) to be less susceptible to potential data leaks or hacks.

  • Could Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 by 2025?

    Despite the recent sell-off, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is still the 13th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion. Since hitting a low in November 2020, the token price has skyrocketed 60,000,000%, meaning a mere $17 invested in Shiba Inu last year would be worth $10 million today. What makes Shiba Inu valuable?

  • Shopify now Supports NFT Trading and Minting

    Shopify users can now mint and trade their NFTs via the platform.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In 2018, special agent Elvis Chan of the FBI told The Wall Street Journal, "Every American person should assume all of their data is [on the dark web]." Unfortunately, the situation is actually getting worse as the proliferation of connected devices, cloud computing, and remote work has introduced new vulnerabilities. Not surprisingly, organizations around the globe are looking to bolster their defenses, and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have the software and the services that can help.

  • U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google and Facebook parent Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send and receive data on the existing 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network. The undersea fiber-optic cable system connects the United States, Taiwan, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

  • Reddit Co-Founder Creates $200M Initiative With Polygon for Web 3, Social Media

    Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's venture capital firm Seven Seven Six and Polygon have created a $200 million fund to invest in social media and Web 3-based projects.

  • Facebook bans 7 ‘surveillance for hire’ entities that snooped on 50,000 users in over 100 countries

    Meta calls for collective effort from platforms, policymakers, and civil society to counter surveillance-for-hire market

  • Verizon Frontline Deployed to 128 Named Wildfires in 16 States in 2021

    BASKING RIDGE, N.J., December 17, 2021 /3BL Media/ - During a year that, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, saw wildfires burn more than 6.8 million acres of land, public safety age...

  • If You Invested $100 in Solana, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    A lot can happen in one year. The gains in cryptocurrencies are the perfect example of that. The world's first cryptocurrency Bitcoin soared past $60,000. And many smaller players skyrocketed, turning pocket change into a fortune.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Blockchain Is Key to Metaverse and Web 3 Development

    The wall street bank sees blockchain as one of the most disruptive technologies since the advent of the internet.

  • How to gain SEO insights using data segmentation

    It’s difficult to find value in mounds of data. At SMX Next, Murat Yatağan shared how SEOs can use data segments to build successful campaigns. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.