BBC calls in licence fee critic to review funding model

A veteran broadcasting executive who has called for the licence fee to be replaced with a voluntary subscription has been called in to review the BBC’s future funding.

David Elstein, the former chief executive of Channel 5, has been appointed to a panel of experts who will advise ministers on potential options to replace the licence fee.

Mr Elstein, who also worked under Rupert Murdoch as head of programming at BSkyB, is a vocal advocate for scrapping the licence fee and replacing it with a subscription model.

He has called for the BBC’s public service output, including news, to be separated out and funded through central taxation.

Under his proposals, drama and entertainment programming such as Strictly Come Dancing would then be run as a commercial service funded by subscriptions.

Mr Elstein, who led a previous review of the BBC’s funding more than two decades ago, has argued such a move would give the corporation more creative freedom and allow it to better compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

Former Channel 5 chief David Elstein is a vocal advocate for scrapping the licence fee

The new nine-member panel also includes Sir Peter Bazalgette, the former ITV chairman behind hit shows including Big Brother and Deal or No Deal.

Sir Peter has argued that the licence fee should be replaced by a “TV tax” for all households similar to the system used in Germany.

This model would replace the flat annual fee, which is due to increase to £169.50 from next month, with a more progressive tax that would see wealthier people pay more.

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, said the new panel would assess whether the licence fee is “fit for the future” and examine alternative models.

The Government launched a review of the BBC licence fee in December amid concerns that the current system is unsustainable in the streaming age as viewers increasingly defect to rival services.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the new panel would assess whether the licence fee is 'fit for the future'

The panel will also consider how the BBC can increase revenues from its commercial arm, as well as how it would transition to any new funding model.

Other members of the panel include Dame Frances Cairncross, who led the independent review into press sustainability in 2019, and Siobhan Kenny, the former chief executive of commercial radio trade body Radiocentre.

Former Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens and Amber de Botton, a former journalist who worked as Rishi Sunak’s director of communications, will also join the panel.

Ms Frazer and media minister Julia Lopez will chair the meetings, which will take place a minimum of six times over the course of the year.

Any final decisions on the BBC’s funding model will be made by the Government as part of the upcoming Charter review.

Ms Frazer said: “The BBC has a unique role in public life, and fulfils an important service in projecting and promoting our values and culture at home and around the world. We want to see it thrive for generations to come.

“But in an evolving media landscape, with increased pressure on licence fee payers, it’s right that we take a look at whether the current funding model is fit for the future.”