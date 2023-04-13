BBC congratulates itself for ‘brilliant’ Musk scoop despite Covid vaccine row

Musk BBC Interview - BBC News

The BBC has hailed its “brilliant” Elon Musk interview even after the combative billionaire accused the broadcaster of covering up Covid vaccine side effects.

Dominic Ball, the BBC’s money, tech and data editor, sent a message to staff saying: “Now that’s what I call a scoop!”

He described the sit-down as the “biggest interview of the year”, adding: “Often these things require meticulous planning but this was more a case of seeing an opportunity, seizing it and then everyone reacting brilliantly in the moment.”

Mr Ball wrote: “The handling of the story has been smart and sharp and is ensuring the interview has huge impact.”

The praise comes despite testy exchanges between BBC journalist James Clayton and Mr Musk, who frequently turned the tables on his interviewer.

In one incident after Mr Clayton questioned Mr Musk about hate speech, the Twitter chief accused the broadcaster of double standards, saying the BBC had covered up the side effects of Covid vaccinations and spread misinformation about masks.

Mr Musk said: “Does the BBC hold itself at all responsible for misinformation regarding masking and the side effects of vaccinations. And not reporting on that at all?

“And what about the fact that the BBC was put under pressure by the British government to change editorial policy?”

Some of the BBC's early coverage of masks, in which experts questioned their effectiveness, now carry disclaimers about the original reporting.

Last month, the Guardian reported that BBC editors had asked journalists to avoid using the word “lockdowns” early in the pandemic on the urging of Downing Street.

The BBC insisted at the time its decisions were editorially independent and has declined to comment on Mr Musk’s claims.

Mr Musk also accused Mr Clayton of lying after he claimed there had been an increase in hate speech on Twitter since its $44bn takeover last year.

Mr Musk said: “I say sir that you don't know what you are talking about... because you cannot give me a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet.

“You claimed that hateful content is high. That is false, you just lied.”

Mr Clayton has since acknowledged that he could have approached the interview differently, but said he only had a few hours to prepare and insisted the discussion still produced news lines.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Media Show, the journalist said: “I felt I learnt quite a lot from the interview, even though it was stressful and it did feel very raw and looking back at it I could have probably asked some better questions and handled some of his counter offensives better.”

He added: “[There are] definitely lessons for me in terms of how I would hold an unaccountable billionaire to task in the future, but equally he was being evasive at times, he was being slippery at times, but also he was giving line after line after line of news and he was genuinely trying to answer the questions.”