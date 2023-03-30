BBC to cut original programming by 1,000 hours as funding black hole expands

bbc hq

The BBC said it will make 1,000 hours less original programming next year as it warned of more “difficult choices” ahead over an expanding black hole in its funding.

Days after the broadcaster was forced to U-turn on its decision to axe the BBC Singers by a backlash from musicians and the public, it revealed plans to rely more on repeats and imports in its Annual Plan.

The deepest cuts will hit BBC Four, which will commission fewer original arts and culture shows and air more archive material. A quieter sporting calendar following the World Cup and Commonwealth Games last year will also mean less original programming for viewers.

The BBC said: “There will be more of these difficult choices to come this year, but we will make them with audience value at the forefront of our thinking.”

The broadcaster, which receives £3.7bn from the licence fee each year, said it expects to rack up a deficit of £352m in the coming year, up from £271m this year. As a result, it increased its cost saving targets by around 40pc to £400m by 2027.

The BBC is being squeezed by soaring cost inflation, with the licence fee set to remain frozen at £159. However, it is scheduled to rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

The increases, which could result in a £13 increase for households in 2024, has sparked a backlash from former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who called for no further increases in the licence fee until changes to BBC funding are considered.

BBC cost-saving targets come alongside plans to reinvest £300m into digital output as more audiences move online and viewers flock to streaming rivals such as Netflix and Disney.

The broadcaster has also pushed ahead with cuts to local radio stations, prompting a walkout by disgruntled staff on Budget day earlier this month.

Other cost-saving measures include a controversial merger of the BBC News and BBC World News channels, and closure of a number of World Service broadcast channels.

The U-turn on the BBC Singers once again highlighted the difficulties the BBC faces in shutting services. It has previously planned or threatened to close the 6 Music radio station and last year revived BBC Three after closing it in 2016 and seeing an exodus of younger viewers.

Yet in a sign of growing urgency over costs and technological shifts, the BBC warned that the “pace and scale” of changes will increase in the coming years as audiences give ever more of their attention to online media platforms.

The broadcaster said it would increase its focus on TikTok, despite concerns over the viral video app’s Chinese ownership. Senior Tories, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, urged the BBC to “reconsider” its TikTok push amid fears Beijing could use the app to access user data.

The broadcaster also reiterated the need to plan for the switch-off of terrestrial broadcasts. Mr Davie has previously suggested the BBC could move to a streaming-only model by the end of the decade.

Alongside cuts, the director general has outlined plans to boost the BBC’s commercial revenue by producing its own shows and licensing content around the world.

The broadcaster has pumped money into original programmes including Happy Valley and Frozen Planet and last year inked a deal with Disney to show Doctor Who on its streaming service.

Despite the cost-cutting, bosses insisted the corporation was entering the year in a “strong financial position”.

Richard Sharp, chairman of the BBC, said: “The BBC’s performance in delivering against its strategic priorities has been outstanding, particularly in such a challenging financial setting and against a backdrop of increased competition.

“This plan sets out how we will best serve all audiences by making the most of our resources in the coming year.”