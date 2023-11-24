BBC licence fee to near £200 by the end of the decade, says OBR

Lucy Frazer is reviewing plans to ensure taxpayers are not disproportionately hit - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu

The BBC licence fee will approach £200 this decade according to official projections that have prompted the Culture Secretary to raise concerns about how to shield households from a significant price rise next year.

Households face a near-£15 jump in the levy next year alone from £159 to £173.30, the highest in 40 years, if officials decide to raise the levy in line with prices.

Next year’s 9pc increase projected by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is based on past increases using the consumer prices index (CPI) measure to calculate average inflation in the year to September 2023.

It would also represent the biggest increase since 1985, when the cost was raised by a quarter.

Higher inflation means the OBR now believes the cost of a licence fee will rise by a fifth from £159 today to £190 by 2028 if it climbs in line with the OBR’s forecast for prices.

Back in March, the OBR assumed the licence fee would rise to £175.30 in 2027.

The OBR now believes the cost will climb to £186.90 based on its higher inflation forecasts, which do not project price rises will fall back to the Bank of England’s 2pc target until 2025.

While it is understood government officials will allow the levy to increase next year, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is reviewing the matter to ensure taxpayers are not disproportionately hit by any rise.

The licence fee has been frozen at £159 for the past two years but will rise in line with inflation for four years from April 2024, according to official government policy.

Ministers have come under pressure to cancel the increase ahead of a major review into how the BBC is funded.

The ballooning increase in the licence fee amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis will pile further pressure on the Government to change course, as concerns mount about the sustainability of the levy.

The BBC’s latest annual report, published over the summer, revealed that the number of people paying for a licence fee had dropped by 500,000 in the last year to 24.4m.

This sparked a fall in the broadcaster’s licence fee income from £3.8bn to £3.74bn.

The OBR forecasted BBC licence fee revenues will jump to £4.1bn by the end of the decade, driven by population growth.

It represents an increase of around 30pc since 2016, when the licence fee raised around £3.1bn.

Critics have also argued that the household levy is outdated as younger audiences increasingly turn to streaming rivals such as Netflix and Disney, as well as social media apps including TikTok.

Ministers are expected to explore a number of alternative funding models for the BBC, including subscriptions, advertising or a tax on broadband.

Any reform is likely to come into effect in 2027, when the BBC’s Royal Charter is up for renewal.

Joe Ventre, digital campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said a near £15 jump in the levy would be a “slap in the face” for households already grappling with surging bills.

He added: “For far too long, the BBC has been allowed to use this archaic and unfair levy to feather its nest and meddle in the commercial market. Ministers must use the next Royal Charter to consign the hated TV tax to history.”

BBC director general Tim Davie has previously defended the licence fee, arguing that it was the “least bad option” for funding the public service broadcaster.

The corporation has also warned that rising costs and the two-year freeze on the licence fee will lead to a £400m hit to its finances for the remainder of the Charter period, sparking programme and job cuts.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been contacted for comment.

