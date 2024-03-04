BBC poised to reverse merger of news channels

bbc news studio

The BBC has backtracked on the controversial merger of its world and domestic news channels as the broadcaster’s new chairman warned the corporation faces a battle to stay relevant.

The broadcaster merged its BBC News and BBC World channels last April as part of wider efforts to cut out £500m of costs.

The move means programming has been combined into a single channel to serve both UK and international audiences. UK-based viewers are switched to a separate feed focused on domestic news only if and when major news breaks.

However, bosses are now backtracking on the move amid criticism from both journalists and audiences.

Rather than offering a global perspective at all times, the news channel will now focus on UK current affairs from 9am to 6pm. The combined output, which covers both domestic and world news, will be relegated to evenings and overnight.

A BBC spokesman insisted the changes were only temporary in the run-up to the general election.

However, it opens the door to a permanent reversal that would see the channel focus on UK news stories.

The merger of the two channels has fuelled accusations of bias at the public service broadcaster, particularly in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Viewers complained over bias in the BBC's coverage of South Africa's genocide case against Israel - REMKO DE WAAL/AFP

Viewers complained that the BBC’s coverage of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in January was biased in favour of Israel’s defence.

The case was heavily covered on the international stream of the BBC News channel, while the domestic feed instead focused on the Post Office inquiry.

The channel’s popularity has also suffered from the changes. Viewing figures dropped by one million in the first month after the merger as the more international outlook proved less engaging with the public.

Staff have also complained that the merger has effectively left journalists trying to run two separate news channels with significantly weakened resources.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said the tie-up, which led to 70 roles being cut, was a “major mistake” that would lead to the “hollowing out of news coverage”.

Story continues

There have been signs that executives have been rethinking the merger in recent weeks.

A TV slot handed to Radio 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell was slashed in half, reducing from two hours to one. Mr Campbell’s show had been heralded as a key part of the relaunch when the channels were merged last year.

Insiders said the televised show, which has drawn criticism for mimicking the format of rivals such as TalkTV, could be shelved altogether.

A BBC spokesman said: “There’s no change to our plans, which have saved money and reduced staffing costs – as we’ve consistently said, this is a single operation which can run two separate news feeds when necessary – one for the UK, and one for the rest of the world.

“When there’s a big UK-specific story, for example a UK election, viewers in the UK see a separate UK feed.”

New BBC chairman Samir Shah warned the broadcaster was facing 'tough decisions' as it battles to stay relevant - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

It came as new BBC chairman Samir Shah warned the broadcaster was facing “hard choices and tough decisions” as it battles to stay relevant amid tough competition from streaming platforms and social media companies.

In his first message to staff after taking up the role on Monday, Mr Shah added that the BBC was facing a looming debate over the future of its licence fee funding model, as well as shorter-term budgetary pressures.

He wrote: “The way audiences consume content is evolving rapidly and we must adapt and innovate to ensure that the BBC remains relevant and accessible to all.

“The success story that is our commercial operations will of course help the money go further. But we will still need to live within our means in a tough financial situation. That involves thinking very hard about what we should stop doing or do very differently.”

The BBC is facing a deepening black hole in its finances after the Government blocked a planned 9pc increase in the licence fee following a two-year freeze on the levy. The licence fee will instead rise by 6.6pc to £169.50 from April, increasing the corporation’s annual budget shortfall to around £500m.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has also confirmed a review of the BBC’s licence fee funding mode.

MPs have warned they have “severe reservations” about the appointment of Mr Shah, a veteran TV and radio executive and former BBC director.

During a committee hearing in December, the incoming chairman discussed Gary Lineker’s social media posts but did not offer an opinion on cuts to services such as Newsnight and local radio.