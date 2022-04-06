BBF GLOBAL LOGISTICS JOINS ARMSTRONG RELOCATION & COMPANIES

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBF Global Logistics, LLC ("BBF"), a Memphis-based transportation brokerage company, has joined Armstrong Relocation & Companies ("Armstrong")—an industry-leading provider of moving, relocation and supply chain solutions. This transaction elevates BBF's portfolio of services through the additional resources Armstrong has to offer.

While many businesses were focused on remaining operational through the pandemic, BBF President Alexander Folk launched the logistics firm in June 2020 with co-founders William Melford and Nick Bogdanovic. All three businessmen brought different areas of logistics expertise to the company. "We each have a good pulse of what is going on in the logistics industry and what issues people are experiencing, so we were confident going into this, even during the pandemic," Folk said.

Since inception, BBF has experienced significant growth. "We look forward to expanding our transportation management and brokerage model, as well as customer solutions with Armstrong-owned assets," said Folk.

Todd Watson, CEO of Armstrong Relocation & Companies commented, "As Armstrong is seeking to expand our supply chain solutions, we quickly recognized the synergies between the two companies, the cultural alignment and the complementary value BBF provides. Alexander and team have established an incredible foundation upon which we are eager to grow."

BBF will now operate as Armstrong Transportation Management, LLC.

About BBF Global Logistics

BBF Global Logistics was founded as a transportation brokerage company in Memphis, Tenn. in 2020. BBF Global started as a freight brokerage provider with full truckload shipping for its more than 100 customers. And while freight is the focal point of BBF Global, Folk continues to make strategic business decisions to grow the company, meet industry demands and cater to customers' needs.

About Armstrong Relocation & Companies

A family-owned company, Armstrong Relocation was founded as a single operating company based in Memphis, Tenn. in 1957 and has since grown to be an industry-leading provider of moving, relocation and supply chain solutions. With 31 owned-locations, over 400 drivers, 1,400 employees and more than three million square feet of warehouse space, Armstrong's current services include residential and commercial relocation and storage, international freight forwarding, domestic transportation management, logistics and warehousing. For more information about Armstrong visit ArmstrongRelocation.com.

