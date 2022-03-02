U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

BBG ACQUIRES CROWN APPRAISAL GROUP

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Acquisition of Crown Appraisal Group expands BBG's presence in key market.</span>

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading independent commercial real estate due diligence firm, today announced it has acquired Columbus, Ohio-based appraisal firm Crown Appraisal Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is BBG's second acquisition in 2022 and significantly expands its presence in Ohio and the contiguous states.

BBG named Andrew Moye, MAI, AI-GRS, ASA, as Managing Director of the firm's Columbus, Ohio office.

For nearly three decades, Crown Appraisal Group has provided commercial real estate appraisal, market study, litigation support, appraisal review, construction monitoring, and other services to over 200 bank, mortgage correspondent, CMBS lender, property owner and other clients annually in Ohio and across the United States.

BBG named Crown Appraisal Group founder and owner Andrew Moye, MAI, AI-GRS, ASA, and owner Donald Miller II, MAI, AI-GRS, as Manager Directors of the Columbus office. Dan Schiavoni, MAI, AI-GRS, was named as a Director. Twenty-two people from Crown will be joining BBG as part of the acquisition.

BBG's latest acquisition is located in one of the country's fastest-growing commercial real estate hubs, Columbus, Ohio. Its reputation as an attractive site for company headquarters and operational facilities was recently boosted by Intel's plans to build a multi-billion-dollar semiconductor plant near Columbus. Crown's knowledge of the Columbus and the Ohio markets as a whole is unrivaled.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on the acquisition, "We are thrilled to welcome Andy, Don, Dan and their colleagues to BBG. Crown is a highly respected provider of valuation services. The firm's capabilities, clients, and core competency in multi-family commercial real estate appraisal are highly complementary to BBG. We see immense upside for the Crown team and BBG by having them join our firm."

"It was important to us that we find a partner that shares our vision and would help shepherd the business through its next evolution. Our team is very pleased to join BBG. By stepping onto the platform, we will benefit from BBG's economies of scale, geographic coverage, expertise, resources, technology, and expanded service lines to support clients across the country," said Mr. Moye. "Our team is known for a fast-paced, high-efficiency approach, so we are excited to hit the ground running with BBG."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact
Marc Weinstein
Ascent Communications
ascent1957@gmail.com
(908) 967-9958

BBG appointed Donald Miller II, MAI, AI-GRS, as Managing Director of the firm's Columbus, Ohio office.
Dan Schiavoni, MAI, AI-GRS, was named as Director at BBG's Columbus, Ohio office.
