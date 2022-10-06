U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

BBG ACQUIRES VSI APPRAISAL GROUP

·3 min read

Affordable Housing Industry Leader David Ross, Jr., MAI, ASA, FRICS, Appointed as Managing Director of Firm's 2nd Office in Columbus, Ohio

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firm, today announced its acquisition of VSI Appraisal Group, a Columbus, Ohio-based appraisal firm. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

BBG appoints affordable housing industry leader David Ross Jr., MAI, ASA, FRICS, as Managing Director of the firm's 2nd Columbus, Ohio office.

With the VSI Appraisal Group acquisition, BBG will open a new office in Columbus complementing the firm's existing Columbus office by adding a specialty in affordable housing. The acquisition marks BBG's fifth acquisition this year. The firm has grown significantly to meet client demand, adding 15 offices in the last three years.

Columbus is one of the country's major business hubs, attracting major commercial real estate developments including Intel Corp.'s planned multi-billion-dollar computer chip-making plant.

BBG appointed VSI Appraisal Group President and nationally known affordable housing expert David Ross, Jr., MAI, ASA, FRICS, as Managing Director of the office. Seven other VSI Appraisal Group professionals also joined the office.

With more than two decades in real estate consulting, development and valuation, Mr. Ross is an industry leader who possesses a broad range of experience in all types of real estate properties and local knowledge of many markets across the country.

His experience in commercial appraisals and market analysis includes affordable housing, land, office, retail, industrial and mixed-use properties. His clients include major U.S. lenders in the HUD, USDA and GSE product mix, LIHTC syndicators, developers, and federal government entities, such as local and state agencies. He is also a certified general real estate appraiser in multiple states.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ross has spoken at various national conferences including the National Council of Affordable Housing Market Analysts, Texas Association of Affordable Housing Providers, National Housing and Rehabilitation Association, and other industry associations. His professional affiliations include the Appraisal Institute, the American Society of Appraisers, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, and the National Council of Housing Market Analysts.

Mr. Ross commented: "The entire VSI Appraisal Group is very excited to join forces with BBG, which has earned industrywide recognition for its market-leading and conflict-free platform. Our integration with BBG will allow our team to draw upon the firm's deep pool of talent and other resources that will deliver the best possible outcomes for clients involved in the affordable housing sector and other property types in this dynamic market."

Mary Ann Barnett, MAI, Senior Managing Director-Affordable Multifamily Practice Leader, commented: "David's reputation as one of the industry's top affordable housing experts will greatly benefit existing and prospective clients who are undertaking affordable housing projects in the Midwest."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 49 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500+clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact
Marc Weinstein
Ascent Communications
ascent1957@gmail.com
(908) 967-9958

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbg-acquires-vsi-appraisal-group-301641569.html

SOURCE BBG

