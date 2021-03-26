U.S. markets closed

BBG Ventures just closed on $50 million to fund more women-led startups

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

BBG Ventures, a now eight-year-old, New York-based seed- and early-stage venture firm that only backs founding teams which feature at least one woman, just locked down $50 million in capital for its third fund, a major leap over its first two funds, both sized at $10 million.

One determining factor in the bigger fund is that BBGV, formerly backed exclusively by AOL (now Verizon Media), now has a broader pool of institutional and individual investors, including the State of Michigan Retirement Systems, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Verizon Ventures, along with Poshmark cofounder Tracy Sun, ClassPass cofounder Payal Kadakia, and venture capitalists Aileen Lee, Theresia Gouw, and Jennifer Fonstad.

The young firm also has a track record to which to point. Though an investment in the coworking space The Wing may have taken an unexpected turn, hurt by a national lockdown and internal turmoil, other bets have been growing, including the e-commerce platform Zola; the feminine hygiene brand Lola; and Spring Health, a mental health benefits platform for employers that recently closed on $76 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global Management.

That's saying nothing of the vast and underserved opportunity to invest in women-led teams that BBGV's founders, Susan Lyne and Nisha Dua, believe most venture firms still don't fully appreciate.

We talked earlier today about why that is with Lyne, who is a former ABC president, former Martha Stewart Living CEO and former CEO of AOL Brand Group; and Dua, who is a former lawyer, management consultant, chief of staff to Lyne, and founder. Our conversation has been edited for length.

TC You've raised $50 million. What size checks will you be writing? Are you looking to take bigger positions or do you have a more diverse approach?

ND: We're looking at writing $500,000 to $1 million checks. We look for 7.5% to 10% ownership, and we're open to co-leading, but we prefer to lead. We've been leading rounds already with this with this fund. We'll likely do about 30 companies from the fund, backing a mix of pre-seed and seed-stage startups, with reserves for follow-on funding.

SL: We've actually done 11 investments; we started investing after the first close.

TC: You've invested in nearly 80 startups over the years. What has been your biggest investment to date?

ND: Planet Forward, which was founded by Zume cofounder Julia Collins.

TC: Have you -- or would you -- ever form a special purpose vehicle to invest more in a startup than your fund enables?

SL: We didn't do it for our last funds, but we did our first SPV for this fund, in a company called Starface, which is skincare company that takes a very different approach to the acne problem. You've probably seen the gold stars [that its customers apply to their pimples] on social media. They've been growing very fast and did a Series A recently and we took part of it ourselves but we also opened an SPV for one of our LPs.

TC: What themes interest you right now?

SL: We've done a lot of investing thus far in health and well being. That's our largest category. The second is the future of work and education; the third is climate-friendly commerce; and the fourth is really underestimated, or emerging consumers. In all of those areas, we have actually found there are many, many, many female founders who are active and building great companies

ND: Also, we [have historically] described ourselves as a consumer fund, but we are doing more B2B in this fund, where we think that the B2B approach could solve a bigger consumer problem, including for many millions of consumers.

TC: What's an example of what you mean?

SL: Grayce, which is doing eldercare and actually selling to employers as an employee benefit. If you look at the cost to companies because of the number of hours and days that many people invest in taking care of an aging parent or trying to figure out what the next step is for them [you appreciate the need for this kind of service]. This platform not only allows you to connect with someone who can help you plan but also points you to the resources you need, including financial resources, legal resources, and living resources.

ND: Another is Full Harvest, a marketplace and logistics platform that takes all the excess food on a farm that doesn't meet cosmetic standards and resells it to juice and salad makers and other food brands and manufacturers.

TC: You mentioned Julia Collins. Do you know how many first-time founders you've backed versus repeat entrepreneurs?

ND: There's a mix. We don't have a preference.

TC: Do you have a geographic focus?

SL: I would say, New York City is definitely our primary source for for companies for a lot of reasons, including that there's a very rich and active female founder community here. This is the headquarters for many different kinds of industries, so you get a range of talent here. But we've also invested in San Francisco companies, companies in Los Angeles, in Milwaukee, in San Diego. [We see] opportunity in at least a dozen cities across the country.

TC Have have your syndicate partners changed over time, if at all?

ND: That's been one of the most exciting things of the past few years. We love to partner with women GPs -- folks like Kara Norton of Upfront Ventures and Jess Lee of Sequoia. There is a great spiderweb of women GPs emerging at these top venture funds who can create these strong relationships and are ultimately leads for follow-on rounds.

TC: Do think women-led teams are receiving the valuations they would if they were all-male teams? I was horrified to read earlier today that the wage gap between men and women has improved by 8 cents over the last 25 years.

SL: I can't speak authoritatively about whether women are getting lower valuations across the board. We certainly know that they are getting a vastly lower percentage of the venture capital investment. If you look at the stats about the amount of funding for women in 2020 versus men, it's definitely disturbing and shows the vast majority of venture capital is still going to all all male teams. I think some of that is due to the megarounds that we've seen, but not enough of it to make a significant difference.

ND: I think it was Harvard Business Review that did some really interesting research at a [2017] TechCrunch Disrupt event that overwhelmingly suggested that men are judged on their potential and women are often judged on their current expertise, and we [might] surmise that [these factors] could have something to do with valuations.

It's why we're leading rounds. We see the opportunities that these female-led teams are going after -- and we have the opportunity to assess them on their exact merits.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico Inflation Spike Cools Rate Cut Talk: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a four-year low in a tight decision Thursday, after inflation surged beyond all expectations and pushed economists to revise their predictions.The bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. Despite inflation steadily accelerating in recent weeks, nearly half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this week projected a quarter-point cut, as prices for non-volatile core goods stayed stable and the bank’s board seemed focused on domestic growth.However, four economists who previously thought easing would continue told Bloomberg News they now expected no change in the key rate after inflation sped beyond the 4% target ceiling to 4.12% in data posted Wednesday. Sixteen of 23 analysts now see the bank holding at 4% and seven see a quarter-point reduction.The inflation data “will surely leave those who supported a cut with a more fragile argument,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, who now thinks a hold is more likely than a cut. “This surprise is a shame -- both due to its magnitude and that it comes from the core side.”Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis.Some still expect a cut, however, arguing that inflation is artificially high at the moment since it is being calculated against last year’s heavy slump in prices.“We do think that the economy needs it -- in the absence of fiscal support -- and that inflation will be higher mainly due to a base of comparison effect and not really by substantial inflationary pressures,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte.What Bloomberg Economics Says“It is true that inflation (headline and core) have increased, but data remains in line with central bank forecasts that show both inflation metrics falling in the second half and next year. Results imply risks, that is what the market is repricing, but policy makers are unlikely to change their outlook if data is in line with what they expected.“-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America EconomistEasing Over?Banxico watchers will be looking closely for any suggestion in the board’s post-decision statement that the bank’s record easing cycle is over. Analysts’ views vary over whether the bank will cut again later in the year, stay on hold, or even hike rates in line with recent moves in Brazil, Russia and Turkey.Before Wednesday’s inflation print, traders expected 52 basis points in rate increases by year-end. They now price more than 90 basis points in hikes, with rising U.S. Treasury yields adding additional pressure to raise for global central banks.In addition, if the central bank signals its intention to hold for longer, the Mexican peso -- which is Latin America’s most-traded currency -- may be in for further pressure. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreigners out of the nation’s local bonds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quarter-end rebalancing could present headwinds for Wall Street

    Part of the reason why U.S. stocks are struggling for a second straight week may be quarter- and month-end rebalancing by pension funds, which could also keep pressure on equities through the end of March next week. With the S&P 500 up nearly 2% for the month and more than 3% for the quarter while bond prices have struggled, pushing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a 14-month high last week, many analysts expect money to shift into the fixed income segment. But as the benchmark S&P index has struggled of late while pressure on bond prices has eased, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury hitting a one-week low on Thursday, Wells Fargo analysts now expect U.S. pensions to move an additional $19 billion into fixed income for rebalancing, down from their initial estimate on March 18 of $28 billion.

  • Copper Boom Is Catching the Eye of Poverty-Fighting Politicians

    (Bloomberg) -- If three’s a trend, then copper producers awash with cash after a doubling of prices are entering the next phase of the cycle: increased fiscal pressure from their host nations.News this week from three of the top copper-producing nations show authorities are looking for a bigger share of the windfall. While that’s not unusual in periods of high prices, this time there’s the added incentive of finding ways to fund pandemic recovery, while talk of a new supercycle is also helping to ratchet up political rhetoric.On Wednesday, Chile’s lower house approved a proposed royalty on copper in a move the industry says risks thwarting investment. On the same day, Bloomberg reported that the front-runner in Peru’s presidential race will push for a tougher stance against mining companies to ensure more of the revenue generated by vast mineral wealth stays in state coffers. Hours earlier, the head of Zambia’s state-owned mining investments company was quoted as saying he wants a bigger slice of the revenues from copper operations.“We could certainly see more examples of this in the coming months,” Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients.While copper futures have retreated from the highest levels in almost a decade last month, they’re still almost 90% up from a year ago after Chinese factories bounced back quickly from the pandemic and producers endured disruptions. Now the prospect of a global recovery aided by vaccines and a wave of de-carbonizing pledges paint a rosy longer term picture for the metal used in everything from wiring and pipes to batteries and motors.That hasn’t gone unnoticed by mining company stakeholders including unions and governments.In Chile, where the pandemic was preceded by months of anti-government protests, consensus is building that highly profitable sectors such as mining should help finance the pandemic recovery and reduce economic inequalities.In a country that accounts for more than a quarter of the world’s mined copper, opposition lawmakers want to introduce a 3% tax on copper and lithium produced by companies such as BHP Group and Albemarle Corp. to fund development projects, responding to the rising social and environmental standards of investors and supply chains.“It’s part of what our country needs -- greater economic and social justice and an end to privileges that big companies have had,” Christian Democrat Deputy Ivan Flores said.In neighboring Peru, the second-biggest copper supplier, Yonhy Lescano said he wants to close tax loopholes and negotiate profit-sharing agreements with multinational companies. Lescano is leading in all major polls ahead of the highly competitive April 11 first round election. His comments will resonate with some isolated communities in the Peruvian highlands that have resisted mining.In Zambia, ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc, which is finalizing the purchase of Glencore Plc’s Zambian copper unit, also wants larger shares in other companies that produce the metal in the southern African nation, Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto Chipata said in an interview.Zambia has progressively increased royalties after long complaining that miners in the country seldom report profits and as a consequence pay little in tax. Now ZCCM-IH is seeking to further increase its share of revenues as Zambia prepares to hold general elections in August. Copperbelt Province, home to the mines of Glencore and other foreign companies, is a key political battleground.To be sure, such initiatives may not see the light of day. As a presidential candidate, Peru’s Ollanta Humala rallied with local communities against foreign mining companies only to embrace the industry after he won office. In Chile, President Sebastian Pinera may veto the royalty bill or seek to block it through the country’s constitutional court.Companies, via their industry associations, will also fight against changes in the rules of the game. Management teams and boards that have endured previous cycles will be keen to defend margins at a time when operating and building mines is getting trickier and pricier.But the industry will have to walk a fine line given the rising scrutiny on environment, social and governance issues.With companies stepping up to highlight their ESG efforts, “host countries may find that the miners might not be as passive this time round,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Grant Sporre said in an emailed response.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Germany's Allianz nears $2.9 billion deal for Aviva Poland - sources

    German insurer Allianz is nearing a 2.5 billion euro ($2.94 billion) deal to buy Aviva's Polish unit, trumping rival bids from Italy's Generali and Dutch insurer NN, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Allianz is close to entering exclusive talks with Aviva and a deal could be announced as soon as Friday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Aviva confirmed the British insurer was exploring options for its Polish business.

  • Carrefour to Buy Walmart’s Former Business in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Carrefour SA is buying Walmart Inc.’s former Brazil unit to cement its position as the country’s largest supermarket operator two months after being the target of a failed takeover bid.Advent International and Walmart agreed to sell Grupo BIG Brasil SA for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Carrefour said Wednesday. Brazil is already the French retailer’s second-largest market, and the deal would make that business almost as big as its European operations outside of France.Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard is embarking on his biggest acquisition to date after the French government blocked a takeover attempt by Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Brazilian business has been one of Carrefour’s most successful units in recent years, despite high inflation. Adding Grupo BIG strengthens Carrefour in the northeast and south of Brazil as the country grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.“We’re on the offense,” Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Malige said in a Bloomberg TV interview, adding it’s a move for the long term. “Brazil has very appealing economic and retail prospects.”Together Carrefour and Grupo BIG operate 876 stores in Brazil and have about $18 billion in annual revenue.Shares of Carrefour rose as much as 2.4% in Paris. They have dropped about 14% since Couche-Tard announced its approach in mid-January, which brought the stock close to a three-year high.Carrefour has been active in Brazil since 2007, when it bought discount superstore operator Atacadao for $1.1 billion. Atacadao’s adjusted earnings rose 18% before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last year.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysCarrefour’s proposed acquisition of Grupo Big, Brazil’s No. 3 retailer, would cement subsidiary Atacadao’s leading market position, especially in hybrid cash & carry, with potential synergies of 1.7 billion reals given the latter’s superior operating metrics. The 7 billion-real enterprise value cost of 7.5x 2020 Ebitda reflects the 4.3% Ebitda margin, compared with Atacadao’s 7.8%. The anticipated one-year competition review may result in local asset disposals, ideally from the acquired unit.--Charles Allen, BI Senior Retail AnalystThrough the deal, Carrefour will operate a premium chain under the Sam’s Club format in Brazil through a license with Walmart. The company will also convert Grupo BIG’s Maxxi stores to its Atacadao banner.Walmart took a step away from Brazil in 2018 when it sold a controlling stake in Grupo BIG, Brazil’s third-largest food retailer, to Advent. Grupo BIG filed to hold an initial public offering in October.The acquisition, which is subject to Brazil antitrust approval and is expected to complete in 2022, will be realized 70% in cash and 30% through new Carrefour Brazil shares. After the deal, Carrefour would own 67.7% of its Brazil unit, while Advent and Walmart would have a combined 5.6% stake.In November, Carrefour faced a scandal in Brazil after a video went viral showing security guards beating a Black man to death in one of its stores in Porto Alegre. The French retailer has said it’s supporting the family of the victim and seeking those responsible to be brought to justice. It also developed an action plan to fight racism and pledged to stop outsourcing security.(Updates to add CFO comment in fourth paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to fix the stake that Advent and Walmart will hold)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kiwi Bonds Surge Amid Global Debt Rally Fueled by Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s biggest bond rally in a year set the tone for moves across other debt markets Wednesday following declines in U.S. Treasury yields.Kiwi yields posted their biggest drop since the coronavirus wreaked havoc in March last year as traders curbed wagers for interest-rate hikes in the wake of government measures to cool housing prices. Bonds in Australia and emerging Asian economies also advanced while German bund futures signaled a firmer start.Gains in Treasuries provided the cornerstone for broader moves as the Federal Reserve continued to emphasize its intention to keep monetary policy loose for longer. Renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in France and Germany cast a shadow over Europe’s recovery and reinforced the risks confronting the global economy.“One of the key reasons why bonds were so strong overnight is fears that the re-openings of economies might not be as fast as investors might have previously thought,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. He also pointed to end-of-quarter portfolio re-balancing by investors buying back into bonds after the selloff seen in recent months.New Zealand’s benchmark 10-year yields fell 17 basis points, extending a move that began Tuesday when the government unveiled a suite of measures to clamp down on runaway house prices.Momentum increased Wednesday when a central bank debt purchase operation failed to find enough sellers of a five-year bond, which is particularly sensitive to the short-term rate outlook. Markets are now pricing around 14 basis points of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand by end-2022, compared with 35 basis points as of Monday.Australia’s 10-year yields declined as much as nine basis points to 1.65%. Bonds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia also advanced. German bund futures rose, implying 10-year yields will open around two basis points lower in London.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped as low as 1.59% before trading down one basis point at 1.61% as at 4:20 p.m. in Tokyo.“Market participants got pretty bullish on vaccine success and vaccine roll-out stories, and we had a major spike in yields and inflation fears,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “Some of that bullishness has faded over the past 24 hours. New lockdowns in France and Germany are a reminder that there are still challenges ahead.”(Recasts to add moves in bond markets across Asia)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cash Is King for Emerging Markets Facing Off With Yield Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash is king may well be the mantra for emerging markets this year.With the relentless increase in Treasury yields pushing up global borrowing costs, developing-nation bond investors are scrutinizing the cash reserves of governments as they look to pick future winners. Russia, South Africa and Indonesia may be among the best performers as they have each built up a sizable backstop.“It all boils down to flexibility and buffers,” said Francesc Balcells, chief investment officer for emerging-market debt at Fim Partners in London. “You want countries to have the flexibility to weather the storm. So if they have cash, or they are well ahead in their issuance pipeline, or if the central banks can provide a backstop, those are all positives that need to be factored in.”While emerging markets prospered in the second half of last year due to the weakening dollar and record global stimulus, the surge in U.S. yields in recent months is making the future appear much less favorable. Many developing nations are now faced with an acute dilemma: they need to fund increased spending to revive their pandemic-battered economies just as borrowing costs are starting to rise.The bonds of nations with a superior funding position have generally held up better during this year’s selloff, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. South Africa’s debt has dropped 1.5% in dollar terms, Russia’s has declined 7.1%, and Indonesia’s has fallen 5.2%. Similar indexes for Peru and Brazil, two states that are seen to have relatively heavy issuance needs, have both tumbled more than 8%.Cash RichAlthough Russia’s finance ministry doesn’t disclose the total cash on hand, the amount left over from the budget placed on bank deposits, budget loans and repo operations was 1.7 trillion rubles ($22.3 billion) in March, about the same as a year earlier despite the ravages of the pandemic.South Africa estimates its cash balance for the fiscal year ending March climbed 25% from a year earlier to 294.6 billion rand ($20 billion). Indonesia has said it may be able to trim debt sales given it has more than $8 billion in unspent funds as of January.“The reduced issuance from Russia and South Africa is because of better fiscal outcomes, helped by stronger oil in the case of Russia and better revenue overall for South Africa,” said Nick Eisinger, co-head of emerging-markets active fixed income at Vanguard Asset Services in London. “Crowded positions and too much issuance, or at least more issuance than anticipated, is not well rewarded by the market right now.”The situation is less positive in Latin America.Brazil and Peru are among the emerging economies that are expected to ramp up their issuance, according to Mary-Therese Barton, head of emerging-market debt at Pictet Asset Management in London. The virus remains a major concern in Brazil, while Peru’s fiscal balance remains in deep negative territory this year, she said.Finding WinnersAdding to the challenges facing emerging markets as a whole is the fact they are scheduled to service almost $3 trillion-equivalent of maturing local debt over the remainder of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This comes at a time when recurring waves of virus infections mean many still have to fund substantial stimulus to shield their economies. There is also the threat of potential spillover from the recent turmoil in Turkey.All but one of the 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg slipped so far this week, sending the MSCI Inc. gauge of developing exchange rates to its lowest in two weeks. Shares from the emerging world fell to the lowest since the first day of 2021.“The winners will be determined by a successful fiscal policy with lower budget deficits and the right amount of issuance,” said Hakan Aksoy, a senior fund manager for emerging-market sovereign bonds at Amundi SA in London. “How strong the fiscal policy will be depends on the management of Covid in the country but if everything goes in the same direction, we may see decreasing supply on local bond issuance going forward.”(Updates with emerging-market asset moves in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • ViacomCBS Hit With Surge of Bearish Calls After 169% Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. is falling out of favor on Wall Street as analysts warn the rally fueled by optimism about its flagship streaming service is overdone.The giant media company got at least 10 downgrades since the start of 2021, with MoffettNathanson now advising investors to sell the stock. The decision drove a gauge of consensus ratings for the shares -- a ratio of all recommendations -- to the lowest level on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Traders have piled into ViacomCBS, with the stock soaring as much as 169% this year, after the launch of its Paramount+ service stoked investor optimism. The surge has prompted analysts to turn more cautious, with many arguing that the shares are now more than pricing in the firm’s potential in the streaming area. The announcement of a $3 billion stock sale earlier this week spurred a selloff in the shares, with the company losing about $18 billion in market value in just three days.Aside from cautioning on ViacomCBS’s direct-to-consumer potential, MoffettNathanson noted there will be trade-offs as the company shifts more of its focus to its streaming business. Analyst Michael Nathanson said that as more premium content is shifted to those DTC platforms, as ViacomCBS has shown with its new NFL deal, the industry risks higher cord-cutting and increased viewer erosion -- which would hurt the company.Barrington Research, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Loop Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie are among firms tracked by Bloomberg that downgraded ViacomCBS earlier this year. The stock has 5 buys, 9 holds and 13 sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Citigroup, which had a neutral rating on the stock as of March 11, recently said it is “dangerous to be bearish” on ViacomCBS. Analyst Jason Bazinet noted there is potential for the company to break out streaming losses, allowing firms to shift to a sum-of-the-parts valuation approach, which would be bullish for the shares.Media peer Discovery Inc. has also faced a slew of downgrades from Wall Street as enthusiasm for its streaming service has similarly helped lift the shares. The stock has been downgraded by at least four firms so far in 2021, including Barclays, Citigroup, Macquarie and UBS.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BC Partners Is Said to Hire Citi Banker to Lead Fundraising

    (Bloomberg) -- BC Partners has hired a senior Citigroup Inc. banker covering private equity firms and other alternative capital providers to help spearhead its fundraising plans, according to people familiar with the matter.Alexis Maskell will join the buyout firm as a partner and head of investor relations based in London, the people said, asking not to be identified as the move hasn’t been made public. He was most recently head of the global asset managers group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citigroup.Representatives for BC Partners and Citigroup declined to comment.His arrival comes with BC Partners in the midst of raising a record 8.5 billion euros ($10 billion) for its next flagship buyout fund. The firm stuck to its target during the coronavirus pandemic and aims to finish collecting investor capital this year, Bloomberg News reported previously.BC Partners, founded in 1986 by Otto van der Wyck and John Burgess, was a pioneer in European leveraged buyouts and previously raised some of the biggest funds on the continent. The firm has expanded into credit and real estate investing.The move to BC Partners marks the end of Maskell’s second spell at Citigroup, where he first worked between 2004 and 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. He later had stints at Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc before rejoining the U.S. banking group in 2018.(Adds response from BC Partners in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • ‘Bitcoin could be next domino to fall as investors rush to book profit’ says technical analyst

    Bitcoin prices come under pressure Thursday, and the world's No. 1 crypto could see further bearish pain in the near term if stocks continue to buckle, according to an analyst.

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • BlackRock Grows Wary of Brazil Stocks as Pandemic Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has turned more cautious on Brazilian stocks amid increased risks to the recovery of Latin America’s biggest economy.The world’s largest money manager became underweight Brazil earlier this year and is getting more selective, according to Ed Kuczma, who manages $1.4 billion in Latin American equities for the firm. Covid-19 deaths in Brazil are outstripping every other country in the world, after the nation was hit by a more contagious variant and started late vaccination campaigns. The deteriorated scenario recently led some states to adopt stricter restrictions.“We started 2021 with a lot of optimism about the global economic rebound, but I do see activity challenged in the region,” Kuczma said in a video interview. “Brazil has a couple of challenges, including a second virus variant with a very fast spread and some difficulty to get the vaccines into the right places. That’s weighing on prospects for the reopening.”Brazil, which trails only the U.S. in Covid-19 tallies, surpassed 12 million infections on Monday and is set to top 300,000 deaths this week. An MSCI index tracking Brazilian stocks is down more than 10% this year, compared to a 6.8% drop for regional peers during the same period.Kuczma, who was overweight Brazil at the end of 2020, also flagged a fragile fiscal scenario after the country spent more than almost any other developing nation to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic. Increased spending weighed on local assets, with the Brazilian real weakening to above 5.80 per U.S. dollar earlier this month. To fight rising inflation, Brazil’s central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike last Wednesday.“Even as the more aggressive tone from the BCB showed it will defend the currency, inflation dynamics are a concern,” he said.Among Brazilian stocks, he sees opportunities in health care and companies that are focused on environmental, social and corporate-governance initiatives, including some names in the pulp and paper sector.A successful distribution of vaccines would alleviate “a lot of concern” in Brazil, he added. Amid growing pressure from allies and businessmen, President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday shifted his language about vaccination and discussed a coordinated response to the pandemic with officials including the heads of Congress.BlackRock is overweight both Chile and Mexico. Kuczma likes Chilean banks and said retailers should benefit from a relatively faster economic reopening, with Chile having administered 45 vaccines for every 100 inhabitants, compared to just eight for Brazil. “While valuations have gone up in Chile, there’s a good chance of a positive earnings readjustment there,” he said.In Mexico, where ties to the U.S. economic rebound and an austere fiscal policy have led to a growing number of bullish bets, he likes airports and the real estate sector. Money sent through remittances should also help consumer names, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • Deliveroo Hit by Investor, Rider Revolt Ahead of London IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors and riders are raising concerns about the way Deliveroo Holdings Plc treats its couriers in the run up to the company’s initial public offering next week, highlighting a key issue for the startup as gig economy workers lobby to secure more protections from the platforms that rely on them.Legal & General Investment Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Aviva Investors, three of the U.K.’s biggest asset managers, are among the fund managers who said this week they won’t be participating in the IPO. The investors, which manage more than $2.5 trillion combined, said that, among other issues, they’re concerned that the company’s treatment of riders doesn’t align with socially responsible investing practices.“We’re looking to invest in businesses that aren’t just profitable, but are sustainable,” Aberdeen’s head of U.K. equities Andrew Millington said. “Employee rights and engagement are an important part of that.”Read More: Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021 Some riders agree, with hundreds of couriers expected to refuse to make deliveries when the startup begins trading next week. The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain is protesting pay and conditions at Deliveroo, President Alex Marshall said by phone. “They stand to make billions while the workers have seen pay and conditions get worse,” Marshall said.Demands for more benefits and protections for gig workers are gaining traction after a year in which shops and restaurants around the world were shut and the people who deliver food and packages proved vital. Deliveroo has listed this as a key risk to its business ahead of its as much as 1.77 billion-pound ($2.4 billion) IPO, set to be the U.K.’s biggest in six months when it starts trading in London on March 31.A Deliveroo spokesperson said that there has been “strong investor interest in our planned IPO and we are already backed by some of the most respected global tech investors.” The company called the IWGB a “fringe organization” that doesn’t represent its 50,000 U.K. riders.“Our way of working is designed around what riders tell us matters to them most - flexibility,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We communicate with thousands of riders every week and satisfaction is currently at an all-time high.”Legal ActionStill, Deliveroo said in its prospectus that “our business would be adversely affected if our rider model or approach to rider status and our operating practices were successfully challenged or if changes in law require us to reclassify our riders as employees.” The company set aside 112 million pounds to cover potential legal costs.Labor groups have already racked up a big win this year. Uber Technologies Inc., which runs the competing Uber Eats service, said it will reclassify its 70,000 U.K. drivers as workers, entitling them to the minimum wage and vacation pay, after losing a landmark ruling in the country’s Supreme Court last month.Read More: Uber Grants 70,000 U.K. Drivers Worker Rights After Ruling The IWGB, which has about 6,000 members, is also pursuing a legal challenge in the U.K. courts to gain the right to lobby Deliveroo over pay and conditions on behalf of the service’s riders.The challenge of workers rights “is too big a hurdle for me to take any risks with my clients’ capital today,” Phil Webster, a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management, said in an interview. “There are better business models out there,” he said, pointing to Just Eat Takeaway.com NV as “doing this the right way by employing people.” Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Minimum WageAn investigation published Thursday by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism said that a third of Deliveroo couriers surveyed made less than the U.K.’s minimum wage. One rider was paid the equivalent of 2 pounds per hour for 180 hours of work, according to the report, which drew on thousands of invoices that the IWGB union collected from riders and was produced with ITV and the Daily Mirror.Deliveroo said that at peak times, riders earn an average of 13 pounds per hour, well above minimum wage. The company also said that time logged doesn’t necessarily mean riders are working because they’re free to reject jobs or to work for other companies while on the app.Investors “need to be happy with taking the risks the holding could bring and consider if they are happy to have shares in the company on ethical grounds,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at investment management firm Hargreaves Lansdown. “We would question its potential for expansion in markets like Europe given that the European Commission is considering a shakeup of how the gig economy operates.”(Adds Legal & General comment on IPO in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Bounces Back as U.S. Supply Report Hints at Demand Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged the most since November as signs of stronger gasoline demand in the U.S. eased concerns around the global economic recovery from the pandemic.Futures in New York jumped 5.9% on Wednesday, just about erasing the prior session’s price plunge that pushed futures to the lowest since early February. A U.S. inventory report showed domestic fuel consumption is at the highest in four months and Gulf Coast refiners are increasing their appetite for crude. Meanwhile, work to re-float a giant vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal is suspended until Thursday, complicating efforts to get traffic moving again in one of the world’s most important waterways.“The market was due for a correction, but we’ve had it and now it’s over,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The short-run outlook is looking better. More vaccines in arms and more people able to get around is all good news.”Oil prices have been on a volatile ride over the past week amid signs of softening physical demand, renewed pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe and the unwinding of long positions. Key timespreads briefly flipped into contango earlier this week, a market structure signaling oversupply.The recent weakness has called into question the OPEC+ alliance’s next move. The group agreed to extended supply curbs into April and are likely to maintain output targets for another month with Saudi Arabia possibly cutting even deeper, according to industry consultant FGE. The producer alliance will meet next week.“Before these events in Europe, OPEC was clearly on pace to raise production and the market looked willing to accept that,” said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “Now, there’s more uncertainty whether they do that.”The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower that ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, is still stuck across the waterway despite efforts to release it with tugs and excavators. Dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out. More than 150 ships are gridlocked around the canal.In the U.S., the four-week rolling average for gasoline demand climbed further above 8 million barrels a day last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. Domestic refineries processed 14.4 million barrels a day of crude, near levels seen before February’s polar blast. Still, U.S. crude inventories rose for a fifth straight week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.