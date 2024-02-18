BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.0397 on the 5th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 6.0%, which is above the industry average.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, BBGI Global Infrastructure's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 14.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 180%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.055 total annually to £0.0748. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.1% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. BBGI Global Infrastructure's earnings per share has shrunk at 14% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On BBGI Global Infrastructure's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think BBGI Global Infrastructure will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think BBGI Global Infrastructure is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for BBGI Global Infrastructure that you should be aware of before investing. Is BBGI Global Infrastructure not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

