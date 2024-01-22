BBQ restaurant in Ocean Pines, new tattoo shop in downtown Salisbury | What's Going There

The New Year is off to a busy start on the Delmarva Peninsula. From exciting grand openings to one saddening closure, the business scene is surely buzzing just a mere three weeks into 2024.

Check out what's new in the business world this week.

Ocean Pines

Smokin’ Sams BBQ

11070 Cathell Rd

A brand-new barbeque joint is officially open for business in Ocean Pines. Smokin' Sams BBQ, serving up authentic smoked barbeque with a Southern flair, can be found at 11070 Cathell Road. The restaurant celebrated its soft opening on Jan. 15.

"Sam's is smokin' the good stuff!" the restaurant shared online.

Smokin' Sams BBQ is operated by Sam and Suzee Nolan. The eatery's menu changes weekly. According to Smokin' Sams BBQ's Facebook page, the eatery is open 12 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Salisbury

Atlantis Tattoo & Art Gallery

108 W Main St

Atlantis Tattoo and Art Gallery Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 108 West Main Street in Salisbury, Maryland.

Downtown Salisbury is now home to its second tattoo shop — Atlantis Tattoo & Art Gallery. The shop, located at 108 West Main St., is open for tattoos and piercings.

The tattoo shop's owner, Mikey, is still currently building the art gallery portion and seeking nautical-related art donations, Downtown Salisbury shared in a Jan. 5 Facebook post.

There will be free admission to the art gallery. To book an appointment at Atlantis Tattoo & Art Gallery, customers may message the shop online or call 667-346-0799.

Berlin

Build Your Own Cookie

8430 Stephen Decatur Hwy

The new site of Build Your Own Cookie at 8430 Stephen Decatur Hwy Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Berlin, Maryland.

Build Your Own Cookie is coming soon to Sun Outdoors Frontier Town, an RV park located at 8430 Stephen Decatur Highway in Berlin. A grand opening date and hours of operations have yet to be announced.

The beloved ice cream shop offers customers warm, homemade cookies topped with ice cream. Build Your Own Cookie also serves up milkshakes, ice cream floats, sundaes, edible cookie dough and much more.

Good Reform

3 South Main St.

New store Good Reform Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at 3 South Main Street in Berlin, Maryland. The store focuses on clothes for tweens and teens.

The small town of Berlin recently welcomed yet another brand-new business along Main Street — Good Reform. The tween and teen clothing shop is owned by Marie Fontello.

Good Reform, located at 3 South Main St., offers girls' clothing from sizes 8-14, as well as trendy accessories such as bags, cups and more. Store hours are posted weekly online.

Milton

Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge

16388 Samuel Paynter Blvd #4

Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton has closed permanently after about four years in business. The restaurant opened in 2020 after the height of COVID and was founded by Anthony Lewis alongside his brother Elton, Patricia Lewis and Ed Waples.

"It's so hard to say goodbye. Thank you everyone for your patronage and support! Happy New Year!" said Sydney's Restaurant and Lounge in a Dec. 30, 2023, Facebook post. The American cuisine restaurant was located at 16388 Samuel Paynter Boulevard #4.

